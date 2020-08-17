The Greenland ice sheet — the world's second-largest body of ice — may now be on an irreversible path toward disappearing

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Past 'The Point of No Return' Due to Climate Change, Study Says

Warming temperatures are causing glaciers to melt around the planet, and the world's second-largest body of ice may now be past the point of no return, scientists say.

Greenland's glaciers have lost so much of their ice that yearly snowfall is not enough to replenish them, according to a new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment last week.

Researchers say even if climate change is brought under control today, the ice sheet will continue to melt away.

"We’ve been looking at these remote sensing observations to study how ice discharge and accumulation have varied,” Michalea King, lead author of the paper and a researcher at Ohio State University’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, said in a statement to Ohio State News.

“What we’ve found is that the ice that’s discharging into the ocean is far surpassing the snow that’s accumulating on the surface of the ice sheet," she continued.

King and the university's researchers reviewed decades' worth of satellite data related to more than 200 glaciers across Greenland's ice sheet, which is the "largest single contributor to rising sea levels" due to its accelerating melt, according to the study.

While the researchers found the ice sheet had remained stable throughout the 1980s and 1990s, melting began to accelerate around the turn of the millennium. Over the last decade, the glaciers started losing more ice during the summer months (500 gigatons each year) than what the snowfall could restore come winter.

"Glaciers have been sensitive to seasonal melt for as long as we’ve been able to observe it, with spikes in ice discharge in the summer," King explained. "But starting in 2000, you start superimposing that seasonal melt on a higher baseline—so you’re going to get even more losses."

"Glacier retreat has knocked the dynamics of the whole ice sheet into a constant state of loss," added Ian Howat, a glaciologist and co-author of the paper. "Even if the climate were to stay the same or even get a little colder, the ice sheet would still be losing mass."

Greenland's glaciers could disappear by the year 3000, causing oceans to rise by 23 feet across the planet, Business Insider reported. As ocean levels continue to rise, there will be other tipping points that will be passed, the researchers explained.

"We've passed the point of no return but there's obviously more to come," Howat told CNN. "Rather than being a single tipping point in which we've gone from a happy ice sheet to a rapidly collapsing ice sheet, it's more of a staircase where we've fallen off the first step but there's many more steps to go down into the pit."

While reversing the fate of the glaciers may be impossible, King said studying the effects of climate change will help us prepare for the future to come.

“It’s always a positive thing to learn more about glacier environments because we can only improve our predictions for how rapidly things will change in the future,” she told Ohio State News. “And that can only help us with adaptation and mitigation strategies. The more we know, the better we can prepare.”