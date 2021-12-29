Juanita Courtney “got a little choked up” when her great-granddaughter made her the matron of honor

Woman's Great-Grandmother, 97, Serves as Her Matron of Honor at Wedding on Christmas Eve

Generations came together on Christmas Eve to grant a 97-year-old great-great-grandmother's wish to attend one more family wedding.

Juanita Courtney was thrilled to take on the role of the matron of honor and sign the marriage license at her great-granddaughter Ashley Stewart's ceremony, Today reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She got a little choked up and said, 'I thought I would never get to go to one of my family member's weddings again,'" Stewart told the NBC show.

Fortunately, Courtney didn't have to travel far for the wedding, which was originally going to take place at Disney.

"I got to thinking and talked to my grandmother and said, 'I hate that Nanny can't go [to the Disney wedding], so what if we just did a marriage license ceremony with her?'" Stewart said.

97-year-old great-great-grandmother serves as matron of honor at Christmas Eve wedding Credit: The Pointe at Lifespring

So Stewart and her now-husband Josh, both 26, instead planned a marriage license ceremony at The Pointe at Lifespring, Courtney's senior living facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, Today reported.

The event was arranged with the help of the The Pointe's staff as part of the community's "Living the Dream" initiative, which helps residents turn their wishes into reality, according to Today. Making the occasion even sweeter, Courtney received a dress plus hair and makeup services — all courtesy of The Pointe.

97-year-old great-great-grandmother serves as matron of honor at Christmas Eve wedding Credit: The Pointe at Lifespring

The wedding wouldn't have been complete without "something old," as the tradition goes. Not only did The Pointe staff recreate the bouquet of flowers that Courtney held at her 1947 wedding to her late husband Paul, but they also put to use the couple's cake topper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stewart — who has planned a bigger wedding for next year — surprised her great-great grandmother with 34 family members in attendance for the marriage license ceremony. It was the first time the family was together since Christmas Eve in 2005, as Courtney was too sad to continue the tradition following Paul's death, Today reported.

All of it made Courtney emotional, Stewart told Today: "She just wept, she was so excited."

97-year-old great-great-grandmother serves as matron of honor at Christmas Eve wedding Credit: The Pointe at Lifespring

As for Stewart, the newlywed felt a deep appreciation for her family on her and Josh's special day.