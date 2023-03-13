Grandparents Who'd Been Together 70 Years Found Dead on Nebraska Road 2 Months After Going Missing

Bob and Loveda Proctor, of Aurora, had eight grandchildren and several more great-grandchildren, according to their son who reported them missing in January

Published on March 13, 2023 01:27 PM
Couple Missing for Months Found Dead in Nebraska
Photo: Aurora Nebraska Police Department/Facebook

Authorities say an elderly couple from Nebraska has been found dead two months after they went missing.

The bodies of Robert and Loveda Proctor, of Aurora, were found Saturday afternoon inside a car that was "stuck on a minimum maintenance road" in Buffalo County, the sheriff's office and Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a statement.

A citizen spotted the vehicle north of 100th and Keystone Road and reported the sighting to around 3:15 p.m. local time, according to the statement.

Bob, 89, and Loveda, 92, had been missing since mid-January, according to NBC affiliate KSNB-TV.

Victor Proctor, the couple's son, said his parents were found about 60 miles from home, according to ABC affiliate KETV.

An investigation into Bob and Loveda's deaths is ongoing, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) and APD.

Authorities do not suspect foul play was involved, and autopsies have been ordered, per Saturday's joint statement.

Couple Missing for Months Found Dead in Nebraska
Aurora Nebraska Police Department/Facebook

Bob and Loveda were last seen leaving a Grand Island Hospital on Jan. 11, KETV reported.

A month later, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) confirmed that the couple had been spotted in video surveillance footage from Jan. 12, which showed them at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 in Hastings. It is the last-known footage of the couple.

Tammy Proctor, Bob and Loveda's daughter-in-law, previously told ABC affiliate KHGI-TV that she and Victor realized something was wrong when they tried to bring food over to their home.

"When Victor took the food over there to them, they weren't there and it was dark," Tammy explained earlier this month.

Tammy and Victor reported the couple missing a short time later, according to KHGI-TV. They said the husband and wife may have gotten lost while trying to get home one night.

"Grandma doesn't usually drive when it's dark," Tammy told the outlet.

Bob and Loveda had been together for nearly seven decades, Victor told KMTV. They had eight grandchildren and several more great-grandchildren, he added.

Bob was a Navy veteran who fought during the Vietnam War, Victor told CBS affiliate KMTV in January. He also had dementia, and his wife Loveda took care of him.

