Grandmother Warns About Life Vest She Says Nearly Drowned Toddler: 'It Was Extremely Scary'

Holly and Daniel Mueller, of Henderson, Nevada, were spending some quality time with their granddaughter last month when, in the blink of an eye, she nearly drowned.

Marissa, 2, was wearing a life jacket the family had purchased as she played with Daniel in the pool, Holly tells PEOPLE. When her grandfather placed her in the water, Holly says, Marissa was immediately turned over and struggled with her face in the water.

“The [life jacket] immediately flipped her on her face,” Holly says. “I jumped in the water. My husband had his attention away from her for half a second and it happened. My husband grabbed her. It was extremely scary. I was shaking and my husband was shaking.”

The grandparents quickly tended to the girl, pulling her from the water and making sure she had not been injured. Weeks after the incident, the couple was still shaken, so they decided to recreate the ordeal in a warning video.

Holly Mueller/Facebook

They posted the footage to Facebook earlier this month with the caption: “What ever you parents of young children please do not use this life jacket it is so very dangerous.”

In the video, Daniel is shown paying close attention to Marissa as he places her in the water in the life vest. Soon, the little girl was flipped onto her face. The couple then highlighted the vest, showing the item’s label. This prompted many social media users to suggest that the vest was a buoyancy aid, rather than a life jacket.

“Quick clarification: the caption says life jacket. If you read the label, it says buoyancy, not life jacket,” one person wrote in the video’s comment section. Another added: “It’s not a LIFE JACKET PEOPLE IT’S A BUOYANCY VEST.”

Buoyancy aids are small, compact devices that provide just a bit of flotation, according to Annapolis Performance Sailing. Buoyancy aids are not recommended for small children or poor swimmers and should not replace a life jacket, according to APS.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Family Who Lost Their 2-Year-Old Son to a Tragic Drowning Accident

On the item’s label, it is described as a “Near-Shore Buoyant Vest” and a personal flotation device. The jacket is called a “X2O youth universal life vest” with “U.S. Coast Guard Type II approval.”

The manufacturer Exxel Outdoors did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Holly says Marissa is doing well, but the incident has prompted the family to issue a warning.

“Test every life jacket and make sure it works right before you depend on it,” she tells PEOPLE. “Other parents need to know about this. I just want parents to be safe.”