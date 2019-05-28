97-Year-Old Grandma Goes to Her First Prom — and She's Named Honorary Prom Queen!

After waiting 80 years to go to prom, a 97-year-old grandmother finally got her wish.

Helen Danis of West Warwick, Rhode Island, couldn’t afford to go to her own prom as a teenager, according to NBC affiliate WJAR, but last week she was finally able to wear a ball gown and went as her granddaughter’s date.

“I couldn’t keep up with the kids,” Danis told the news outlet about her high school days. “I didn’t really fit in. We were in the middle of a depression and money was scarce.”

It was a few months ago when Julie Huddon got permission from the principal at Pilgrim High School to take her grandmother to prom at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet.