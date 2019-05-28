97-Year-Old Grandma Goes to Her First Prom — and She's Named Honorary Prom Queen!

“She’s mentioned a couple times about not being able to go to her prom," said her granddaughter Julie Huddon
After waiting 80 years to go to prom, a 97-year-old grandmother finally got her wish.
Helen Danis of West Warwick, Rhode Island, couldn’t afford to go to her own prom as a teenager, according to NBC affiliate WJAR, but last week she was finally able to wear a ball gown and went as her granddaughter’s date.
“I couldn’t keep up with the kids,” Danis told the news outlet about her high school days. “I didn’t really fit in. We were in the middle of a depression and money was scarce.”
It was a few months ago when Julie Huddon got permission from the principal at Pilgrim High School to take her grandmother to prom at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet.
Danis, who took a trolley to the venue, according to the news outlet, danced to “Hully Gully,” “Cupid Shuffle,” and the “Cha-Cha Slide” with students — and was even named Pilgrim High School’s honorary prom queen.
Huddon told WJAR that her goal is help Danis check things off her bucket list. Together, the two have “been doing a lot of things that she has said she wanted to do”.
She added: “She sat on Santa’s lap for the first time in December. I never know about her she’s full of surprises.”
Huddon first surprised her grandmother with a crown and a note asking her to be her date.
“She’s mentioned a couple times about not being able to go to her prom,” she told WJAR. “As soon as I gave it to her, she loved it.”