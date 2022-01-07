"Unfortunately, my mother in law did not make it and has passed surrounded by her family," shared Brittany McPeake

Grandmother Who Was Injured Trying to Escape Texas Fire Alongside Family Dies in Hospital

A Texas family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Trisha Ragland was one of seven people, including four children, who were hospitalized on Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a family home in Bryan, according to local CBS affiliate KBTX.

When firefighters responded to the blaze, the house was already engulfed in flames and smoke, per the outlet.

"My husband, myself and my mother-in-law and then our three children and my niece were trapped in the house last night," Brittany McPeake told KBTX in an interview.

Her husband, Jon Paul McPeake — an Army Veteran who is disabled — "heroically" helped save his wife and children from the fire, by "pulling them from the house," read a message written on a GoFundMe set up to help cover medical expenses.

In the process, he suffered burns on his hands and feet — and was kept at the hospital "due to smoke inhalation and oxygen level maintenance issues," the campaign organizer wrote in an update.

Following the fire, the family grandmother was hospitalized in "critical condition."

While trying to escape the blaze, the grandmother suffered a serious injury, reported ABC affiliate KRHD.

​​"Due to the heat and the smoke inside the home, she was not able to get out back through the front door, so she tried to get out the window," Ethan Ballard, deputy lieutenant fire marshal with the city of Bryan, told the outlet.

Ballard went on to note that the grandmother was in a particularly difficult spot for firefighters to access.

The Bryan Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tragically, Brittany shared on Thursday that Ragland had died.

"Unfortunately, my mother in law did not make it and has passed surrounded by her family," she wrote.

The GoFundMe organizer previously noted that in addition to her injuries related to the blaze, the family grandmother had "significant health issues" that complicated "the heavy smoke inhalation she suffered."

Fire officials said the cause of the fire, which took around 30 minutes to put out, was an extension cord, according to KBTX.

Officials also said the home didn't have a working smoke detector, according to the outlet.

Throughout the challenging time, the family has expressed gratitude for all the support they've received.

"Thank you for your support monetarily, emotionally and physically," the GoFundMe organizer wrote in an update. "As things stand now we have cleared out what we can from the house which was not much. A bed, some toys and very few pictures of our memories from our life."

"Brittany and the 3 kiddos are doing as well as can be expected. Someone graciously donated an AirBNB house for a week so they have someplace to stay that has some comforts of a home," the update continued. "Please keep the prayers coming, you can never have too much of that in the world."