A grandmother gave her loved ones one last laugh at her funeral.

Jodie Perryman died of cancer on Oct. 12 at the age of 81, her granddaughter said in an interview with Today. And as Gracie Perryman and other guests gathered together for her funeral on Tuesday, they walked away with something that had everybody laughing: hand-crafted paper Ouija boards from Jodie.

As seen in a viral Tweet from the Austin-based college student, the unique keepsake also included a photo of Jodie sticking out her tongue with her middle fingers in the air, as well as a simple message: "Let's keep in touch!"

"Received this at my grandmas funeral. What an icon," she wrote on Twitter.

"It was hysterical," Gracie told Today. "And everybody was like, of course, that's so Jodie of her."

Gracie told the outlet her grandmother's health declined "pretty quickly" this summer.

In August, Jodie announced on Facebook that she planned to give out the handmade boards at her funeral, but her granddaughter said she was still surprised to actually receive the gift.

"Everyone was dying, laughing. It was hilarious, because that was so her," Gracie told the outlet.

Gracie remembered her grandmother as a "firecracker" with "a great sense of humor and a huge heart."

"She loved her family," she told Today. "And she just took care of people around her. She was a great woman."