Widowed Grandfather Asks for Help to Remember His Late Wife in Emotional Google Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, but Google is already touching hearts with their newest commercial.

Set to air during the NFL championship football game this Sunday, the 90-second ad titled “Loretta” follows a widowed grandfather, 85, as he attempts to remember his late wife and keep her memory alive.

The beginning of the commercial opens with a Google search asking “how to not forget.” One of the results says repeating a detail will help a person remember, which prompts the elderly man to rely on his Google Assistant.

Using a voice command, the grandfather asks his Google Assistant to pull up photos with his wife, jot down details about her, such as how she loved taking trips to Alaska and used to hum show tunes, and even play their favorite movie, Casablanca.

By the end of the commercial, the virtual assistant displays the list of details about the woman whom the grandfather said not to forget — finishing with a heart-wrenching note about how his wife “always said don’t miss me too much, and get out of the dang house.”

Seemingly listening to her advice, the grandfather can be heard saying, “Come on, boy,” as a dog leash jingles in the background, before he appears to head outside for a walk with his pet and honor his wife’s wishes.

In a note on the company’s blog, Google’s chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill said the tearjerking commercial was inspired by the grandfather of a Googler.

“At 85, to an audience of millions, he’ll be making his film debut. We couldn’t be happier for him,” Twohill said. “The ad reflects our goal to build products that help people in their daily lives, in both big and small ways.”

“Sometimes that’s finding a location, sometimes it’s playing a favorite movie, and sometimes it’s using the Google Assistant to remember meaningful details,” she added.

The commercial comes 10 years after Google’s last love story ad, which was titled “Parisian Love,” Twohill explained in her blog post. Like “Loretta,” it also shared real-life stories through a Google product.