Students Allege Harvard University 'Willfully Ignored' Professor's Sexual Harassment, Retaliation: Lawsuit

Three graduate students have filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, alleging that the school "willfully ignored" sexual harassment and threats of retaliation by a professor.

The lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday by Margaret Czerwienski, Lilia Kilburn and Amulya Mandava, students in Harvard's Anthropology Department.

The students allege that for years, anthropology professor John Comaroff used his position "to exploit aspiring scholars…and threatened to sabotage students' careers if they complained," according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Additionally, the students allege that when they reported his behavior to the school "and sought to warn their peers," the school "watched as he retaliated by foreclosing career paths and ensuring those students would have 'trouble getting jobs.' "

A statement released by Comaroff's lawyers states that the professor "categorically denies ever harassing or retaliating against any student."

Harvard University had no comment regarding the lawsuit when reached for comment by PEOPLE.

Comaroff was placed on unpaid administrative leave in January, prior to the lawsuit's filing, according to school newspaper The Harvard Crimson. (He had previously been placed on paid administrative leave in 2020, after the paper first reported on the students' allegations against the professor.)

The decision was made "following a thorough review" by the school, which found that Comaroff had "engaged in verbal conduct" that violated the school's sexual harassment and professional conduct policies, according to a letter written by Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay that has been obtained by PEOPLE.

However, the students allege that the school "issued limited findings that downplayed the gravity of the conduct alleged," according to a press release from their law firm.

Additionally, the students claim that the school's process of investigating Title IX complaints "is designed to protect star faculty and allow Harvard to downplay any credible accounts of sexual misconduct."

The complaint includes allegations that Comaroff "repeatedly and forcibly" kissed Kilburn, groped her in public and made a "graphic description of her own imagined rape and murder."

In an interview with The New York Times, Kilburn alleged that while discussing a trip she had taken with her same-sex partner, Comaroff used "a tone of enjoyment" while speaking about the sexual violence she could possibly face due to her relationship in parts of Africa. (The university's Title IX investigation did find that the alleged comments about rape violated its policies).

Attorneys representing Comaroff addressed the allegation in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, stating that he "vehemently disputes" the school's conclusion and while Comaroff did speak with Kilburn about "the risk of sexual violence," it was a "necessary conversation for her safety."

He also denied allegations that he kissed or touched her "inappropriately at any time," noting that Harvard's own investigation did not find that any evidence supported those claims.

All three students allege in the complaint that although they "repeatedly complained to Harvard administrators," they were "brushed aside" by the school, which "opted to protect its star professor over vulnerable students."

The students also claim that by doing so, the school not only enabled Comaroff's alleged sexual harassment to continue, but allowed him to "derail" Kilburn's academic future and threaten to "upend" the careers of Mandava and Czerwienski, who reported his alleged behavior to faculty.

"The message sent by Harvard's actions alleged in the Complaint is clear: students should shut up. It is the price to pay for a degree," Russell Kornblith, Partner and General Counsel at Sanford Heisler Sharp and counsel to the plaintiffs, said in a statement.