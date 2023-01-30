Grad Student, 23, Dies After Being Struck by Seattle Police Car Responding to 'Priority' Call

Jaahnavi Kandula, a graduate student at Northeastern University's Seattle campus, was hit at a crosswalk on Jan. 23

By
Published on January 30, 2023 02:51 PM
Jaahnavi Kandula
Jaahnavi Kandula. Photo: GoFundMe

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 23-year-old Northeastern University graduate student who died after being struck by a police car while crossing a street in Seattle last week.

Jaahnavi Kandula was in a crosswalk in the city's South Lake Union neighborhood on Jan. 23 when she was hit by the marked SUV, which was en route to a "priority one call," according to the Seattle Police Department.

Authorities arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. and performed CPR on Kandula before she was transported to the hospital in critical condition, per the statement.

In an update, the department confirmed that she had died.

"We want to acknowledge the many questions we are receiving regarding the collision Monday night between an SPD officer and a pedestrian," the Seattle Police Department said in a statement on Thursday. "As is the case with any serious motor vehicle collision, this incident is under investigation by SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad, consistent with SPD policy."

Although the officer who was driving the car has not been identified, police said he has been with the department since November 2019.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Kandula's family and friends," police wrote in the statement. "This incident is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved."

Kandula was studying information systems at the school's satellite campus, according to The Boston Globe.

The daughter of a single mother, Kandula was obtaining a degree to help improve her family's life back in India, where her mother works as an elementary school teacher and earns less than $200 a month, her family said in a statement, reported NBC affiliate KING-TV.

"We are truly heartbroken. Jaahnavi was a brilliant student with a bright future," they wrote in the statement published by the outlet. "Jaahnavi's smile was radiant, and her bubbly personality warmed the hearts of every person she came in contact with."

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $150,000 for the family as of Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Jaahnavi's sudden death has left a void which can't be replaced but we could at least help the grieving family by contributing anything possible to support their family during these hard times," the organizers wrote.

"Jaahnavi cared deeply for her mom. So much so, that in spite of severe homesickness, she came to the States to pursue her dreams and to create a better future for her mom & sister," the message continued. "While Jaahnavi may not be here with us anymore, her dream will live on. Your generous donation will help realize that dream."

SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is currently investigating the collision and circumstances of the incident, and police say additional updates will be shared as additional information becomes available.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Family of Man Who Died After 'Savage' Encounter with Memphis Police Say He Called Out for Mom During Beating
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman
Two Dead In Murder-Suicide On California's U.C. Irvine Campus
Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death
Row of planes' propellers at autumn sunset; Shutterstock ID 129919190; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
Georgia College Student Killed 'Instantly' by Plane Propeller During Extravagant Dinner Date
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
Brandeis University students devastated by deadly crash
1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Massachusetts 
4 Idaho Victims Ethan Chapin: https://www.instagram.com/ethanchapin4/ Xana Kernodle: https://www.instagram.com/xanakernodle/ Madison Mogen: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemogen/ Kaylee GonCalves: https://www.instagram.com/kayleegoncalves/
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment
https://twitter.com/PIX11News/status/1578159849182896132?s=20&t=kGf9m0ZjWJZsBNRKDA-o9A hed: Cops Crash into Crowd Injuring 10, Including Baby
New York City Cops Crash into Crowd While Trying to Stop Car Theft, Injure 10 Including 2-Year-Old
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University late, to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person Campus Explosion, Boston, United States - 05 Feb 2020
Package Explosion at Northeastern University Injures Staff Member, Forces Class Cancellations
Officer Annette Goodyear
Maryland Police Officer Hailed a Hero After Being Hit by Car While Pushing Student Out of Harm's Way
parking garage
Atlanta Man Dead After 'Being Pinned' in Parking Garage in Freak Accident: Police
Katelyn McCarthy High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by MBTA Train : ‘She was my whole life,’ Says Mom
High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Mass. Train: 'She Was My Whole Life,' Says Mom
cars on the outside in the parking lot
5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Being Left in a Hot Car Outside a Texas Elementary School
Varun Manish Chheda
Roommate in Custody After Purdue University Student Killed in Dorm: Police
charles Criniere
Father of 10 Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Riding Bike: 'An Amazing Person in So Many Ways'
Close up of railroad train tracks
Colorado Woman Seriously Injured After Police Car She Was Detained in Was Hit by Train