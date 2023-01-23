Google Software Engineer Says Being Laid Off via Email 'After 20 Years' at Company Was a 'Slap in the Face'

A former Google software engineer expressed frustration about the company's layoffs in a now-viral Tweet.

On Friday, it was announced Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, cut about 12,000 jobs, according to Reuters.

"It's hard for me to believe that after 20 years at #Google I unexpectedly find out about my last day via an email," Jeremy Joslin wrote. "What a slap in the face. I wish I could have said goodbye to everyone face to face. #layoffs."

The post has garnered over 42,000 likes and 6 million views on the platform as of Monday. According to Joslin's LinkedIn profile, the software engineer was hired at Google in March 2003.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the layoffs in a memo on Friday, reported CNBC.

"[The layoffs] will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with," Pichai said in the memo, per the outlet. "I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

Pichai added: "Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai. Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty

The company joined other tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, which announced a combined 28,000 job cuts last week, per CNN.

A Twitter user responding to Joslin said they found out about the layoffs after receiving a notification that their phone service would end.

"I found out because I woke up to my phone sending me a notification that my phone service would be shut off soon," they wrote. "And all my corp account stuff was locked out. Saw the email later."

Joslin replied: "Yeah I saw that notification too but thought it was just a bug. After I saw the email it made sense."

In a follow-up tweet, Joslin spoke about being "sincerely touched by the amount of goodwill and support" after makingthe post.

Joslin wasn't the only Google veteran to write about being cut from the company.

"I was one of the 12,000 Googlers who woke up on Friday to Google's: Notice regarding your employment," wrote Kyle Harrison, former Head of Product Management, on LinkedIn, adding that he had been at the company for more than 16 years.

Felipe Barros, a vendor manager, said his role was eliminated despite being a high performer.

"Unfortunately, I learned this friday that my role was among the 12,000 other ones impacted by Google's layoff, despite being a high performer for a long time," Barros said on LinkedIn.

Barros continued: "I've been at Google for 13 years and loved my time here. I am grateful for the experience of working with so many talent and awesome people who inspired me every single day."