Watch Good Samaritans Spring into Action to Stop Moving Vehicle After Woman Suffers 'Medical Episode'

In a video posted by the Boynton Beach Police Department, a group of strangers helped stop a moving vehicle after its driver had a health emergency

A local police department is praising a group of Good Samaritans in Florida after they bravely put themselves in harm's way to help a woman who suffered a health emergency while driving.

Security video captured the moment when the woman experienced a "medical episode" while driving through Palm Beach County on May 5. The footage, shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department this week, showed the woman's car slowly moving into an intersection.

The woman's co-worker is then seen jumping out of her own car before running up to the moving vehicle and waving her arms to call for help.

As the vehicle veered onto the opposite side of the road, several strangers exited their cars and rushed over. Some even stand in front of the vehicle, using their strength to bring it to a stop.

"Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car," Boynton Beach police wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue. "One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger's side window."

"Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger's side door," the department said. "The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives."

BBPD shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the Good Samaritans.

In an update, the department said Facebook users were able to put them in touch with several of the people in the video, and they are working to connect them with the woman they rescued.

"I don't think it's an understatement to say that it is serving as an inspiration of goodness in our country today," BBPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater said in a message to PEOPLE.

In an interview with WPBF, Davita Peele, one of the Good Samaritans who helped direct traffic during the incident, said she had just left work when she came across the scene.