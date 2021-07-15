Scott Demers had no hesitations about helping save Giuliana Tutrone after a car rammed into the 5-year-old's Salem, New Hampshire, home

Good Samaritan Saves 5-Year-Old After Car Crashes Into Her House: 'Heroes Don't Always Wear Capes'

A New Hampshire man is being praised as a hero for saving a girl's life after authorities say a car crashed into her home.

The Salem Police Department confirmed the scary incident in a press release, explaining that the crash occurred on Saturday around 2 p.m. in Salem.

Authorities said a man was behind the wheel of a 2019 Acura RDX when he veered off the road and crashed into the home, before hitting multiple bushes and trees.

The driver — who was identified as Scott Dowd, 37, according to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and CNN — then became trapped in the vehicle while a young female child inside the home was seriously injured, according to police.

Scott Demers said he was fixing the sprinklers at a house a few doors down when he saw the incident unfold, according to WBZ-TV.

"It was like a war zone," Demers recalled. "It was chaos, everywhere."

Despite the gruesome scene, Demers quickly jumped into action to help the little girl — identified as Giuliana Tutrone — who he said was in desperate need of medical attention.

"The father came out of the house screaming that he just killed my little girl," Demers told WBZ-TV. "I saw the blood squirting out of her neck, so I knew she was still with us."

Thinking quickly, Demers — who has no professional medical experience — took off his shirt and applied pressure to Giuliana's bleeding neck, according to WBZ-TV.

"When the doctor came over, he asked me, 'Let me see the neck,'" Demers explained to the outlet. "I said, 'No way. It's squirting.' He said, 'Don't move your hand at all.'"

Demers' decision likely saved Giuliana's life, as the child was then airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery for her injuries, according to police.

A preliminary investigation by the Salem Police Department later determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Though the car came barreling through the home, WBZ-TV reported that it was actually the neighbor's mailbox post that struck Giuliana.

Today, Giuliana is recovering from the crash with a broken jaw and several facial cuts, WBZ-TV reported. The 5-year-old was released from the hospital on Tuesday and though it will be a long road, she is expected to make a full recovery, per the outlet.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on her family's behalf to assist with medical expenses. So far, it has raised more than $48,000.

As for Dowd, he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital but released a few hours later, police said.

He has since been arrested and charged with first-degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in court at a later date.

It is unclear if Dowd has retained legal representation and Dowd did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the incident, Giuliana's father, Joseph Tutrone, told WBZ-TV he couldn't even begin to thank Demers and everyone else who jumped in to save his little girl.

"Really, they were the ones that saved her life, because I was in a complete panic," he explained to the outlet. "I didn't know what to do."

For Demers, he's just happy little Giuliana is alive and on her way to recovering.