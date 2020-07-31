Video footage captured by a bystander shows Antonio Morgan climbing into a burning car before dragging the driver out and away from the flames

Good Samaritan Pulls Man Out of a Burning Car in Dramatic Video: 'My Adrenaline Was Rushing'

A Good Samaritan is being hailed as a "guardian angel" after pulling a man from a burning car on a Missouri interstate.

Antonio Morgan was driving down the I-70 in St. Louis on Tuesday when he witnessed a car crash into the cement median on the highway, CBS affiliate KMOV reported.

Morgan told the outlet he "immediately rushed" to the vehicle to help the driver inside — and his valiant act was caught on camera.

In footage captured by Morgan's 14-year-old son that has since gone viral, the dad climbs into a burning car and attempts to drag the driver out from his seat. A loud boom is heard as more flames erupt from the engine.

"I am pulling. He’s not coming. I saw his seat belt. The smoke was right there in my face. I unhooked his seat belt and pulled him out," Morgan remembered. "Those flames started right after the smoke. It was hot."

As seen in the dramatic video, Morgan briefly backs away from the car briefly before returning to the vehicle again to pull the driver out. As he drags the man away from the blaze, another bystander rushes in and uses a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.

"That last pull, I was out of energy," Morgan recalled. "I was rushing. My adrenaline was rushing, man."

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Kielen Robinson, later told KMOV that he only suffered a scratch to his finger in the harrowing incident.

"I don’t know what happened," Robinson said. "I was just driving. I just woke up. I don’t even remember climbing out of the car."

The two reunited on Wednesday, when Robinson said he "could not believe" what he saw in the video of his rescue.

"We need more of our brothers to come together," he said.

Robinson's mother, Kim Johnson, was equally floored by the footage, telling KMOV, "When I saw the video I just broke out in tears."

Johnson met Morgan following her son's rescue to personally thank him for his heroic effort, according to the news station.