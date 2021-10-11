Christopher Ramirez was found alive about five miles from his home, all thanks to a Good Samaritan who spotted him in a wooded area

Good Samaritan Opens Up About Saving Texas Boy, 3, Who Was Missing for 4 Days: 'Do Not Give Up'

After days of no leads on the whereabouts of a missing 3-year-old Texas boy, a Good Samaritan came to the rescue.

Christopher Ramirez was found alive on Saturday morning about five miles from his home in Plantersville, Texas, where he had last been four days earlier, officials said.

Speaking with Good Morning America on Monday, Tim Halfin — who contacted police after spotting the boy in a wooded area — said he was compelled to join the search after hearing about the case during Bible study.

"I don't know what to make of it. All I know if he was found safe," Halfin told GMA. "When I picked him up he was still talking. He wasn't shaking, he wasn't nervous — the things I would expect. Maybe he just sensed, 'I've been found.' "

Over the weekend, Texas EquuSearch — which assisted in the effort to find Ramirez — shared a photo of the boy's reunion with his mother.

"That's what it's all about, right there," Halfin told GMA of the emotional moment. "That's why everybody was praying, that's why everybody was out hunting."

"The story is, do not give up hope," he added. "Even though things look bleak, there's always tomorrow."

Christopher Ramirez found safe in Texas Christopher Ramirez and mom | Credit: Texas EquuSearch

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said in a news conference on Saturday that a citizen called in around 11:15 a.m. with a tip regarding the boy's location. Ramirez was found in a wooded area near the reported sighting a short time later.

There are no indications of foul play, Sowell said.

Christopher was "a happy 3-year-old" when he was located by rescuers, Sowell told reporters on Saturday. "He was smiling and drinking water and was in good shape."

After finding the boy, an emotional Grimes County Lieutenant James Ellis told KAGS-TV that no one gave up "at any point in time."

"If you don't believe in a miracle, or believe in God, this is the prime example that miracles do exist," added Constable Blake Jarvis.

In an update on Sunday, police shared that Christopher "has been improving at the hospital" and would likely be released Monday afternoon.