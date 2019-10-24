Good Samaritan Killed Helping Newlywed Astros Fan Who Died in Crash After Watching Team Win

Image zoom Eleazar Limon, Luke Whitworth Pace-Stancil Funeral Home; Facebook

A Good Samaritan was struck and killed in Texas after she and her husband stopped on the side of the road to offer help at the scene of an early-morning car crash that claimed the life of a newlywed Houston Astros fan on his way home from a game.

Eleazor Limon, 46, was standing outside her vehicle on FM 1008 just after 2 a.m. on Sunday when a truck veered off the roadway and hit her, the Dayton Police Department said in a news release.

She and her husband had pulled over to help at the scene of a separate crash, in which Luke Whitworth, 24, had veered off the road in his car and struck a tree.

Limon was transported to Liberty County Medical and pronounced dead upon arrival, while Whitworth was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown, where he died just before 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra that struck Limon, 32-year-old Daniel Herrera, was hospitalized and released, as was his 34-year-old female passenger, the release said.

Limon was remembered as a “really wonderful person” by her priest at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dayton, KTRK reported.

“I know she was an angel,” friend Leora Boullion told the outlet. “There’s no doubt in my mind that she went straight to heaven.”

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, as well as two sons, according to her obituary, and enjoyed cooking, helping others, and the outdoors.

Whitworth, meanwhile, was on his way home from watching his beloved Astros beat the New York Yankees to clinch the ALCS when the accident occurred.

He’d even purchased tickets to Game 2 of the World Series just before he died, texting his mother Cathi Hughes, “I just spent $800 on a World Series ticket hell yeah,” just two-and-a-half hours before the accident, she told KTRK.

Whitworth had recently married his high school sweetheart, Madison Roberts.

“If I could tell him one more thing, I would tell him I loved him,” she told the outlet.

Roberts said Whitworth’s World Series ticket would go to his brother, Matthew, who told KTRK he wished he could enjoy one last beer with Luke.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating both crashes in order to determine contributing factors, according to the release.