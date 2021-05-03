The baby was airlifted to a local hospital following the crash, while seven other people were transported to hospitals via ambulance

Hero Jumps Into Maryland Bay to Rescue Infant Who Was Ejected From Car During Crash

The vehicle dangling over the bridge in Ocean City

Maryland fire officials are crediting a Good Samaritan with saving a child's life after the infant was ejected from a vehicle during a car crash and sent flying into a body of water.

The scary incident unfolded on Sunday around 2:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Ocean City Fire Department.

Officials said they were called to the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City after receiving a report for "a vehicle crash with injuries."

Initially, they believed it was a "casualty incident" but later changed it to a rescue response, the post stated.

A fire marshal with Worcester County was the first to arrive at the scene, where a vehicle was found dangling over a guardrail, according to the post.

The aftermath of the crash

The car after the crash

The fire marshal reported that multiple people had suffered injuries, according to the post, which included several photos of the collision's devastating aftermath.

Authorities soon discovered that "one pediatric patient was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay" following the crash, according to the post.

However, the infant was luckily rescued by a Good Samaritan who jumped over the guardrail and into the body of the water, officials said.

Following the heroic rescue, firefighters secured the dangling vehicle with rescue tools and paramedics "treated multiple priority patients," according to the post.

The infant was later airlifted to John Hopkins Children's Hospital in Baltimore, while seven other patients were transported via ambulance to various hospitals in the area, fire officials confirmed.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the serious accident. The condition of the infant and the seven other patients are also currently unknown.