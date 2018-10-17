White Woman Dubbed 'Golf Cart Gail' Calls Cops on Black Father at His Son's Soccer Game

A Florida woman is facing backlash after she apparently called the police on a black father who was cheering on his son at a soccer game.

In a Facebook post, Ginger Williams, wrote that a woman at her son’s soccer game on Sunday in Ponte Vedra, Florida, allegedly began harassing a father after he yelled “the ref is right!” to his son during the game.

“This woman, lets call her Golfcart Gail, decided to spring into action and rapidly approach this parent and remind him that harassment would not be tolerated,” Williams claimed, adding that the father told her he was simply speaking to his son.

“For whatever reason, Golfcart Gail just would not let this go. She continued to harass and beleaguer this parent.”

The situation at a child’s soccer game is the latest in a string of incidents in which white people have called the police on black people for performing everyday activities.

Williams added that the father offered to leave to avoid an altercation, but the woman allegedly “informed him that she was calling the police because she no longer felt safe with his threatening behavior.”

Video footage obtained by PEOPLE showed the father questioning the woman, asking why she was giving him a hard time. The woman is heard yelling at a person nearby, Maria Morales-Walther, who recorded the incident.

Chuck Mulligan, a spokesman for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department, tells PEOPLE that deputies got the woman’s call around 4 p.m. local time. Mulligan said the woman on the golf cart, a field marshal, reported that two parents were arguing.

In the latest incident of authorities being called on black people going about their routine lives, a youth soccer league official in Florida called 911 on an African-American father for yelling instructions at his son during a game. https://t.co/tAxbFnvVif pic.twitter.com/KtjnEVKceP — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2018

However, police arrived to find the father, “Golf Cart Gail,” and Morales-Walther. In the video, the father is shown explaining that he was simply coaching and encouraging his son. And “Golf Cart Gail” is heard telling police that the man charged at her.

“This was nothing more than a verbal dispute,” Mulligan says, noting that no charges have been filed in the incident. “We talked to the woman, we said, ‘There’s nothing criminal. No one’s done anything.’ “

It is unclear whether the woman identified herself to the parents as a field marshal.

So apparently we can’t yell at our kids’ soccer games now…. this lady called the cops on a black parent rooting for their child… introducing #golfcartgail https://t.co/zgk15ltEHQ — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) October 17, 2018

Gary Easom, president of the Ponte Vedra Athletic Association, said that a different father had been ejected from the game earlier for being verbally abusive to the teenage referees, according to First Coast News. Another mother had been scolded for using profanity, Easom added.

Easom further told NBC News in a statement that “authorities were not called solely for this particular incident, but as a result of a culmination of several immediate prior incidents.”

He said that if game attendees do not heed warnings, “staff is left with no choice but to call law enforcement.” Continued Easom to NBC, “That is an extreme circumstance which seldom occurs, but that is exactly what happened in this situation.”

Easom told the outlet, “Our team acted appropriately to protect the children.”

In the video, “Golf Cart Gail” can be heard saying, “I didn’t want anything like that done” in response the authorities opting not to detain the dad.

Earlier this month, a white woman, Teresa Klein, in New York, falsely accused a 9-year-old boy of sexually assaulting her, according to Time. She later apologized amid media backlash. Over the weekend, Hilary Mueller was fired from a real estate agency for calling the police on a black man who lived in her apartment complex for attempting to go into his home, according to the New York Times.