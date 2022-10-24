Gold's Gym Owner Rainer Schaller, Family Aboard Plane That Crashed in Costa Rica, Company Confirms

Rainer Schaller, along with five others, were inside a small plane when it disappeared from radar on Friday

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 06:58 PM
22 May 2018, Germany, Duesseldorf: Rainer Schaller, owner at the time of the Loveparade event organizer Lopavent, sitting in the courtroom of the branch of the Duisburg district court. The Loveparade trial is being continued here. 21 young people lost their lives in a stampede at the techno-parade on 24 July 2010 in Duisburg. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty

German businessman Rainer Schaller, whose investment group acquired iconic fitness company Gold's Gym in 2020, was among the passengers of a plane that crashed in Costa Rica over the weekend, his company confirmed.

"We can confirm that Rainer Schaller, his family, and two other people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. As the situation is currently still being investigated on-site, we cannot comment further at this time and ask for your understanding," Schaller's company, RSG Group, said in a statement published in part by Entrepreneur and the Associated Press.

Per the AP, while the company did not confirm the death of Schaller or his family, two bodies have been found by search teams thus far, with no reports of survivors.

"We are shocked, stunned, and full of grief about this tragic accident," RSG Group's statement said, according to AP. "The news during the last few days has shaken us deeply, and our thoughts are with the family in these difficult hours."

PEOPLE reached out to RSG Group for comment Monday afternoon.

In a post to social media on Friday, the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security said a plane headed from Mexico to Costa Rica lost contact with Juan Santamaria International Airport's control tower around 8 p.m. ET.

The aircraft had been flying over the Parismina area in the Costa Rican Caribbean, the organization said.

CNN reported that Schaller's partner, Christiane Schikorsky, and two minors were among those listed on the flight manifest.

An AP report on Sunday said the ministry had found the bodies of one adult and one child. Search teams had also recovered backpacks, bags, and pieces of the plane.

The plane was a nine-seat Italian-made Piaggio P180 Avanti. According to CNN, the Red Cross was asked to help in search efforts.

RELATED VIDEO: Midair Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Colorado

Along with Gold's Gym, RSG Group owns a collection of fitness brands, including McFit and Cyberobics, according to its website. They acquired Gold's Gym in July 2020.

"Gold's Gym is a fitness institution that had a major influence on the industry's development," Schaller said in a press release at the time, in part. "I am incredibly proud that, in partnership with their current leadership team, we will be able to breathe new life into this iconic brand under the umbrella of the RSG Group."

Schaller is listed as the company's founder, owner and CEO, and began his career by training as a retail salesman "before opening his first gym in Würzburg, Germany in 1997."

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Outer Banks
1 Body Found, 7 Missing After Plane Crashes Off Outer Banks in North Carolina
plane crash rescue
Father and 13-Year-Old Daughter Found in Penn. Woods After Plane Crash Thanks to iPad: 'A Miracle'
Glen De Vries
Tech Mogul Who Flew to Space with William Shatner Last Month Among 2 Dead in N.J. Plane Crash
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Debuts His Nocheluna Sotol — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Ariana Grande and boyfriend
Who Is Ariana Grande's Husband? All About Dalton Gomez
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Megan Hilty attends the 2016 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Authorities Find Wreckage of the Plane That Crashed Killing Megan Hilty's Family Members
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
The HGTV Home Collection with National Tree Company
Launches We Love! HGTV Releases Its First Holiday Decor Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Marc Thor Olson
Colorado Pilot Who Died While Fighting Wildfire Went Back to Make 'One More Pass' Before Crash
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room