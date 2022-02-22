'Golden Birthday'! Triplets Who Were Once in the NICU Are Turning 22 on 2/22/2022

A birthday for the ages!

Georgia triplets Ross, Jill and Jake Bieniek had something extra special to celebrate on Feb. 22, 2022 — in addition to being "Twosday," the day also marked their 22nd birthday.

"It's a very special day in history," mom Randy Bieniek tells PEOPLE. "I thought, oh my gosh, that's going to be so special."

In honor of their "golden birthday" — which occurs when an individual's age matches their birthdate — all of the children came home from college on Friday to spend an evening with their parents, Randy and her husband Stan.

Waiting outside in the yard was a special surprise: a big sign with their names as well as the hashtag "22 on 2.22."

"When they came around the corner and there it was, they're like, 'Oh mom, what have you done?' " Randy says. "But it was cute."

After going out for dinner, the family returned to their home in Duluth for a whole gold-themed celebration.

"We had gold balloons and presents in gold packages," Randy says.

Golden Birthday Triplets (L-R) Ross, Jill, and Jake Bieniek | Credit: Bieniek Family

Before welcoming the triplets back in 2000, Randy and her husband Stan suffered multiple pregnancy losses.

"I called them the 10-year baby project," says Randy. "They can't quite appreciate what we went through."

After 19 weeks of bed rest before their arrival, the triplets arrived eight weeks early, Randy says. Finally, after about two weeks in the NICU, all their babies came home "on the same day."

"They were very healthy, thank goodness," she says.

Golden Birthday Triplets Randy and Stan Bieniek with triplets | Credit: Bieniek Family

Life at home with the triplets was an adjustment for the couple, who welcomed them in their forties.

"They gave me a run for my money," says Randy, who also has a son from a previous marriage who is 13 years older than her triplets.

"Just for perspective, he went to college the week the triplets started kindergarten," she adds.

In addition to being her children's golden birthday, this year's celebration may also mark their last birthday all together in Georgia.

This May, Jill and Ross are set to graduate from the University of Georgia while Jake will graduate from Georgia Southern.

For Jill, the future holds graduate school, while the boys will be interviewing for jobs, which could take them "anywhere in the country."

"This summer I'm expecting to move three kids to three different places," Randy says. "Thank God for FaceTime."

Golden Birthday Triplets Bieniek family | Credit: Bieniek Family

Although Randy and her husband already had their big celebration with their kids, the festivities are continuing for them on Tuesday.

"We're going out to eat tonight — and we bought a bunch of lottery tickets," she says, sweetly adding later that the couple know that by welcoming the triplets, they already "hit the jackpot."