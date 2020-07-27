Gold Prices Hit Record High amid Fears Over Coronavirus Pandemic's Economic Impact

The price of gold hit $1,944 per ounce on Monday, a new all-time high

As the world grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy, gold prices have surged to a record high.

According to NBC News and CNN, the price of gold hit $1,944 per ounce on Monday, beating its previous record of $1,921 set in September 2011.

Silver also got a boost, climbing more than six percent to reach $24.21 an ounce, thus beating Thursday's seven-year high, CNN reported.

"While we think gold will continue to be supported by rising geopolitical tensions, in our view the primary drivers of the gold price are its negative correlation to real interest rates and the dollar," said UBS chief investment officer Mark Haefele, per NBC News.

Gold has gained about 27 percent so far this year, and experts predict it will reach $2,000 before the end of 2020 due to lower U.S. interest rates, a weaker dollar, and tension between the U.S. and China.

"The current environment with U.S. dollar weakness, Covid-19 crisis and increased US-Sino tensions has the potential to move [gold] prices further up and to test the $2,000 mark," Hans Gunther Ritter, the head of trading for Heraeus Precious Metals, said in a statement, according to CBS News. "There is still growth potential for gold allocations in investment portfolios as interests remain low for longer. To some degree gold replaces the US dollar, which typically benefits during a crisis."

Currently, the number of COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise globally, leading to businesses shutting down and workers out of jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' data released earlier this month, the unemployment rate in June was 11.1 percent, down from a peak of 14.7 percent in April but still far above the 3.5 percent level in February.

In addition, another 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in a single week late last month, while 840,000 others filed for benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

As of Monday morning, over 16 million people in the world have contracted the novel coronavirus, with about a quarter of that number — 4 million people — coming from the U.S., according to the New York Times' database.