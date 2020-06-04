GoFundMe Campaign for George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Surpasses $1 Million

"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," a description on the GoFundMe reads

A fundraiser set up on behalf of George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, has raised more than $1 million to go toward her "care and future."

Floyd's family set up a GoFundMe on Tuesday to benefit 6-year-old Gianna, who was seen in a recent viral video shouting, "Daddy changed the world!" while on the shoulders of former NBA player Stephen Jackson during a protest against police brutality.

The donation page — which you can visit here — has surpassed the $1 million mark in a single day thanks to more than 35,000 who donated as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," a description on the page reads. "In addition, their family has lost their provider, and will no doubt suffer financial hardship after this tragic loss."

While many fundraisers appeared on GoFundMe to benefit Gianna, the donation page set up Tuesday is the only official one from the family, PEOPLE confirmed with the company.

Gianna's father was killed on March 25 when now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. Since then, protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial violence have erupted across the country.

Hockey star P.K. Subban, who is engaged to former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, announced on Wednesday that he donated $50,000 to Gianna's GoFundMe. That amount was then matched by the NHL, Subban said in a video posted to Twitter.

During a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, spoke out about the difficulties her daughter faces in the wake of George's death.

"Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate; he will never walk her down the aisle," Washington said.

"If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore," she added. "I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

During an interview with Good Morning America, Gianna briefly mentioned her hopes for the future.

"I know what I want to be when I grow up," she said. "A doctor. So I can help people."

Last week, the family started a separate GoFundMe to help them as they "continue to seek justice for George." That campaign has raised $12.1 million as of Wednesday.

While Chauvin was previously charged with third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter charges, his third-degree murder charge was upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Formal criminal charges have also been filed in Minnesota against the three other policemen ⁠— Thomas Lane, 37, Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 ⁠— who were present at the time of Floyd's May 25 death, according to a warrant reviewed by PEOPLE.

