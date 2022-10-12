There's a new Hulu documentary on the way about Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and Giancarlo Granda, the former Miami pool attendant at the heart of their sex scandal — one that led to Falwell Jr.'s resignation as president of Liberty University.

"As a pool attendant, I would get hit on," Granda said in the opening moments of the trailer for God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, which PEOPLE can exclusively debut.

"But if I would have known that accepting this woman's invitation to go back to her hotel room would have led to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world, and the president of the United States, I would have walked away and just enjoyed my private life," he continued.

It was in 2012 while visiting the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, that the Falwells met then-20-year-old Granda, who began a sexual relationship with Becki. She opened up about the affair in a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.

Granda previously told Reuters that he had an affair with Becki while Falwell Jr. watched. Both Falwell Jr. and Becki have denied his involvement and accused Granda of trying to blackmail them, which he has denied.

In the trailer, Granda alleged that Falwell Jr. "liked to record his wife having sex with me."

"I know the truth about them, and the whole world is going to find out," he said.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE about the allegation made by Granda in the documentary, Becki said, "This is not correct." She went on to reference comments she made in a January interview with Vanity Fair, in which she admitted to making sex tapes with Granda. ("I had a big Canon camera. A couple of times I put it on the dresser and Giancarlo agreed to it," Becki told the outlet.)

God Forbid is produced by Adam McKay and Billy Corben, who is also directing.

"We watched this play out in real time a couple of years ago and thought we knew the whole story. But if you think this is just a salacious sex scandal involving a former pool boy and the president and first lady of the largest Christian university in the world, you don't know the half of it," Corben exclusively tells PEOPLE.

The documentary follows Granda as he tells his side of what happened in the seven years after his introduction to the Falwells at the Miami pool, including what led to the affair coming to light in Granda's August 2020 interview with Reuters.

"They have a public image, but behind the scenes, they're freaks," Granda says in the trailer, before later adding, "If they wanted to make me disappear, they could do it."

Granda's Reuters interview, as well as an Instagram photo scandal that put Falwell Jr. on an "indefinite leave of absence" from his roles as president and chancellor of Liberty University, led to his official resignation in August 2020.

"We hope the takeaway is: leaders who want to impose their moral beliefs on others often have the most skeletons in their closet," Corben tells PEOPLE. "Now more than ever, people in power and those seeking office seem to live by the motto, 'Do as I say, not as I do.'"

Corben said that they did reach out to the Falwells while making the documentary, but that "they declined to answer our questions."

In an interview published in Vanity Fair back in January, the Falwells told Vanity Fair that they have moved on from the affair.

"We're together more than any couple you will ever meet in your life," Becki said. "He forgave me, and that's what Jesus teaches, forgiveness."

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty premieres Nov. 1 on Hulu.