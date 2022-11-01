The Most Shocking Moments from 'God Forbid', Hulu's New Documentary About Jerry Falwell Jr. Sex Scandal

Warning: The following story contains graphic language.

Hulu's documentary about Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and Giancarlo Granda, the former Miami pool attendant at the heart of their sex scandal, premiered Tuesday on the streaming platform.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty largely follows Granda's account of what occurred between him and the Falwells over a nearly decade-long relationship, which began at Miami's Fontainebleau hotel in 2012 and ended with Granda revealing his affair with Becki and alleging that Jerry watched Granda, who is now 31, have sex with his wife multiple times over years. (The Falwells have previously denied Jerry's involvement and accused Granda of trying to blackmail them, which he has denied.)

Additionally, director Billy Corben weaves in how Granda's allegations against the Falwells make a stark contrast to the "honor code" and conservative culture Jerry championed, and helped influence, as the president of Liberty University, where students, at one time, could receive a $10 fine if they were caught holding hands. Jerry resigned from the position in August 2020, shortly after news of the sex scandal first broke.

Granda is the centerpiece of the documentary, but it is as much about the Falwells as it is about him, exploring how he allegedly struggled to pull himself out from under the couple's power and influence.

Below are some of the most shocking moments from God Forbid.

Jerry was waiting on a bed with his pants zipped down before Granda's first sexual encounter with Becki, the former pool attendant alleges

"It's a small hotel room, there's two beds, as I walk in, it's just her husband, he's laying on the bed, jeans are unzipped, he's having a drink, kind of giggling to himself because he's excited," Granda recalled of going back to Becki's hotel room shortly after they met by the Fontainebleau pool, where he worked as a pool attendant. "We had small talk trying to get comfortable with each other, and I told the husband, 'Hey, if you get jealous or you don't like this, and you don't want me here, just let me know and I'll walk out, no problem."

"Oh no, don't worry about it — just go for it. I'm going to sit right here and you guys do your thing," Granda said Jerry replied back.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty. Hulu

Granda alleges Jerry masturbated while watching Becki and him in bed

"We're kissing, and we go back to the bed — whenever I think of it, I cringe at the thought of it, but — the husband gets up and I get a little nervous, what is he doing behind me, but he goes to the corner of the room, he took off his jeans..." At that point, Granda claims, Jerry pleasured himself.

Granda claims he and Becki would fall asleep in bed, while Jerry would stay on the couch

"The sleeping arrangement was, I slept on the bed with Becki, and you know, Jerry slept next to the bed," Granda said. "Thinking back, it's kind of strange."

Granda alleges Becki told him she loved him only three weeks after meeting

"Becki was the first person ... outside of my family to say 'I love you,' and it's just three weeks after meeting them," Granda said.

After news of the affair broke out, Granda said he contemplated suicide

"I was so loyal to this family, I protected them, I lied for them, and I ended up getting attacked by the media, and I'm still defending them," he said of his mindset at the time. "Everything is crumbling, I felt there's no way out. It's all over for me."

"I started contemplating suicide, I just wanted to go away peacefully," Granda continued.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Granda says he has a recorded FaceTime video of a conversation with Becki that shows her topless. At one point, Jerry appears in the background

"On January 16, 2019, Becki and I, we hop on a Facetime call, and she's drinking white wine, then she starts stripping completely naked," Granda says while sharing a video recording of the alleged call.

"She's walking around the house, she's going from room to room, the places where we had sex," he continues.

Granda allegedly had sex with Becki in her children's bedrooms

During the Facetime call, Granda says Becki recalled all the places they had sex in her home, such as her children's bedrooms.

"She's like, 'Do you remember this?' and she's going to the kitchen..." Granda recalled. "Then she went into the kids' rooms, and said, 'Do you remember doing it there?' — which is crazy, you know, we had sex in her kids' rooms."

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is currently streaming on Hulu.