GM Brings Back the Hummer as a 1,000-Horsepower Electric Vehicle With a Price Tag of $112K

The Hummer, which was criticized by environmentalists before being retired in 2010, is back as an electric vehicle with a hefty price tag

After a 10-year hiatus, the Hummer is back — and nearly unrecognizable.

The vehicle, which became a symbol of excess fuel consumption in the early- to mid-2000s, has been reimagined by General Motors with a renewed emphasis on the environment.

On Tuesday, a decade after the "Hummer" name was retired, the company unveiled the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 with a five-minute-long ad.

Short for "electric vehicle," the Hummer EV will be completely electric (as opposed to hybrid), offer 1,000 horsepower and feature transparent sky panels in its roof for an "open-air experience," the company says. It will also hit 60 mph in three seconds and offer 350 miles of driving range on a full charge.

GM's Hummer redesign puts it in direct competition with Tesla's Cybertruck, which will be released next year.

The Hummer EV will be released in the fall of 2021, which gives fans time to save their spare cash — and they may need lots of it. The Edition 1 will cost $112,595 and will be followed by three more versions in the coming years (with less expensive price tags).

The Hummer EV3X will be released in fall 2022 at $99,995, while the Hummer EV2X ($89,995) and the Hummer EV2 ($79,995) will drop in spring 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Each subsequent edition of the Hummer will have less power than the one before — hence, the cheaper price — and will have a shorter mile range.

The company's ad, which aired during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, featured the voice of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James — who will serve as a spokesman for the new Hummer line.

"Any time I have any type of partnership, it’s always pretty simple," James said in a behind-the-scenes video of the ad. "[It's] anything that’s organic and then is something that I have a good deal of respect for.”

