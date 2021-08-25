"If we don't vote — whoever we are, whatever our description — we don't exist," says Gloria Steinem, who is recording 101 personalized Cameo videos for $101 each

Gloria Steinem Honors 101st Anniversary of Women's Suffrage With Cameo Videos: 'We Have Work to Do'

Gloria Steinem is marking the 101st anniversary of women's suffrage — and true to fashion, the feminist icon is hoping to make a difference along the way.

The activist recently joined the video-sharing platform Cameo, where she will record 101 personalized videos for $101 each in honor of the Aug. 18 anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment for Women's Suffrage.

Cameo says 100% of the proceeds from her videos will be donated to Gloria's Foundation, a non-profit founded by Steinem that aims to support and nurture the feminist movement.

The funds will go towards talking circles, a traditional Native American communication practice used by many groups over the years to solve conflict by ensuring everyone is heard.

"I thought this was a good opportunity to connect with people about something I'm doing and perhaps other people might also do," Steinem, 87, tells PEOPLE. "Which is turning my house, when I depart, into a talking circle house."

"Historically and prehistorically, everything has come out of talking circles," she continues. "Human beings are communal creatures... We need each other. And so I wanted to leave my house as a talking circle house, so these small groups that have always been here over the many decades that I've lived here can continue."

Marking the milestone anniversary was a no-brainer for Steinem, who believes "there was a lot of effort to suppress votes" during the 2020 presidential election.

"Trump's presence was a warning that we, as a democracy, have work to do," she explains. "I think the election underlined that for many people in a political and social way... if we don't vote — whoever we are, whatever our description — we don't exist."

Steinem's videos will be completed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the activist answering questions, offering advice, sharing words of support and celebrating life milestones.

Her hope is that the short clips will encourage "activism to become less removed" and simply "what we do when we get up in the morning."

"If it's connecting people who need childcare or it's campaigning for a candidate or raising money for the women in Afghanistan, whatever it is, is not removed and arcane," she says. "It's simple, communal and part of our everyday lives."

Of the crisis in Afghanistan, Steinem adds: "Obviously it's a great tragedy that the anti-democratic forces are coming back and endangering millions of people, and... endangering women."

"I would say, 'How can we in this country help?'" she notes, adding that she's been particularly inspired by "the bravery of women in Kabul."

She also hopes her videos will inspire the women's rights movement to tackle "whatever hurts" next.

"There's no big orders from above. Of course, there are timetables, legislation that's coming up for a vote," she says. "But in fact, it's whatever it is in our lives that's unfair."

"It's important to remember that this country started out unequal. We have a romance with the idea that this country was founded as a democracy," Steinem continues. "From the beginning, it disqualified its citizens, the majority, either by gender or by race, and also killed either by pandemic or warfare, 90% of the people who were residents here."