Global Citizen Launches Recovery Plan for the World: A 'Path Forward,' Says Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The campaign is also receiving support from Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher and more stars

After a successful 2020 that helped pull in more than a billion dollars for COVID relief, Global Citizen is heading into 2021 with a series of new initiatives backed by a star-studded lineup of supporters.

The international advocacy organization announced its new Recovery Plan for the World campaign on Tuesday, a comprehensive initiative with five different focuses: ending COVID, ending hunger, resuming learning, protecting the planet and advancing equity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A year ago, I was three shows into my world tour when, because of COVID-19, we had to cancel everything for the safety of my fans and crew. And now a year later, the pandemic is still raging across the globe...and I'm still at home like most of you," Billie Eilish, one of the campaign's celebrity supporters, said. "We must take action to get everyone access to COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible. I want to ask ALL of my fans to join me and take action in support of this campaign. We need to call on government leaders, corporations and philanthropists to make commitments so the world can recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Global Citizen Festival

The year-long campaign will be celebrated with two major fundraisers, the first of which will be a global broadcast event focusing on equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The May broadcast special will feature a lineup to be announced later, in partnership with the European Commission, the World Health Organization and Italy.

Then, on Sept. 25, a multi-hour global event called Global Citizen LIVE will take place, featuring performances from places like New York City, Paris, Seoul and Sydney.

In addition to Eilish, other celebrities backing the new campaign include Coldplay, the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Hugh Jackman, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Rachel Brosnahan, H.E.R., Lars Ulrich, Femi Kuti, Lang Lang, SuperM and Yemi Alade.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend to Host Global Citizen Prize Awards with Performances by Gwen Stefani, Common and More

"While COVID-19 has touched every individual on the planet, the pandemic's impact on the most vulnerable — especially those living in extreme poverty — has been devastating, leaving people worse off than they were, even just a year ago," Chopra Jonas said in a statement. "More than 1.5 billion children have had their education disrupted and millions of families are facing starvation. But the action we take together can make a difference. By using our voices to call on world leaders, corporations and philanthropists to step up and take urgent action, and by supporting the 'Recovery Plan for the World,' we can impact millions of lives for the better now, not later. Global Citizen's plan provides a clear path forward to ensure that we get children back in classrooms, food back on the table for families, and get vaccines, tests and treatments to everyone, everywhere."

The campaign has also received support from 23 governments, including world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Global Citizen's main mission is to end extreme poverty by 2030, but it often steps in for other crises as well. Last year, the organization hosted a pledging summit and concert called Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, which raised $1.5 billion to fund the equitable distribution of COVID tests, treatments and vaccines.

Global Citizen also hosted One World: Together at Home in 2020 to raise money for COVID relief.

"I am incredibly proud of Global Citizen's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but massive inequalities remain and we urgently need to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are made available equitably. Our 'Recovery Plan for the World' sets a clear agenda that will inspire millions of citizens to advocate for five of the most critical health, social and economic challenges that currently face humanity, as a result of the pandemic," Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement. "A virus anywhere remains a virus everywhere and our goal is to unite world leaders, artists and entertainers, philanthropists and CEOs to end COVID-19 for all and kickstart a global recovery."