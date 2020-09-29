Glass Fire Destroys Around 10,000 Bottles of Wine at Renowned California Winery

There are now over 18,700 firefighters battling 27 major wildfires across California, according to CalFire

Castello di Amorosa, one of Napa Valley's most treasured attractions, has suffered a major loss due to the Glass Fire raging across Northern California.

The renowned winery, which took more than a decade and $40 million to build, estimates that they lost around 10,000 bottles of wine when flames burned through a warehouse containing their inventory and fermentation tanks on Monday morning, KCRA reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

″I should have stayed up all night, didn't think fire would jump Highway 29, it was windy last night,″ owner Dario Sattui told ABC 7 News. ″The lab is gone, offices are gone, the wine was destroyed."

In addition, the blaze destroyed all of the winery's records. Sattui told NBC Bay Area that the wildfire also burned through nearly all of the 2020 vintage bottles of its best-selling red wine, La Fantasia.

Image zoom Noah Berger/AP/Shutterstock

Though the flames destroyed a number of the winery's supplies, Castello di Amorosa's main manor survived the blaze.

″It’s sad. I’ll live with it but it’s sad,″ he said. ″It’s a real shame it’s going to cost millions to replace.″

Sattui added, ″I put all my love into this. I never thought it would happen, but it has."

Castello di Amorosa, a Tuscany styled castle, was not the only Napa Valley winery to be affected by the Glass Fire. Chateau Boswell Winery, which was established in 1979, was destroyed by the blaze on Sunday, KPIX reported.

Image zoom Castello di Amorosa Noah Berger/AP/Shutterstock

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Glass Fire has blazed across 42,560 acres of land with zero percent containment, according to CalFire.

There are now more than 18,700 firefighters battling 27 major wildfires — including the August Complex Fire, Elkhorn Fire and North Complex Fire — across the state, the department said on Tuesday.

″Firefighters across the State responded to 19 new wildfires, one of which, in Los Angeles County, is still burning. Sadly, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department announced yesterday that three civilian fatalities occurred on Zogg Fire, which raises the overall fatality count since mid-August to 29,″ CalFire said in a news alert.

″Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned well over 3.8 million acres in California,″ the release continued. ″With no significant precipitation in sight, California remains dry and ripe for wildfires."

To help communities facing destructive wildfires in the Western U.S., consider donating to the following organizations:

• The American Red Cross allows donors to direct funds to support people impacted by the fires.

• GlobalGiving’s Wildfire Relief offers emergency funding to local efforts providing essentials to wildfire victims in need.

• GoFundMe’s California Wildfire Relief Fund aims to “support a range of needs” by issuing “grants to individuals, organizations and communities that have either been impacted themselves or are dedicated to helping.“