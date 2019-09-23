6-Year-Old's Viral Letter Prompts Toy Maker to Create Girl Soldiers: 'It Makes Me So Happy'

Image zoom Vivian Lord playing with Green Army Men figurines WBRE

A 6-year-old Arkansas girl decided to take matters into her own hands after failing to find a female version of the famous Green Army Men figurines.

Vivian Lord was on vacation with her family in July when she bought a group of Green Army Men figurines, the family told Good Morning America. While playing with the toys, she quickly began to wonder why there were no women figurines in the bunch.

“She wanted us to do a Google search to see if they did in fact exist because, if they did, she wanted us to get some,” Vivian’s mom, Brittany Lord, told GMA.

“I’ve been wanting to have girl army men, but there’s no girl army men,” Vivian explained to KTHV. “It’s kind of weird.”

Image zoom Vivian Lord's letter WBRE

Brittany told KTHV she was a bit embarrassed because she had never thought about the iconic figurines that way. With that, the little girl decided to write a letter to various toy companies, requesting that they create female army figurines.

“Why do you not make girl army men[?],” Vivian wrote. “My friend’s mom is in the Army to[o] so why don’t you make them to[o]?”

Vivian wrote that she has seen pink army figurines sold, but noted that people in the army don’t wear pink. Of all the companies the Lords sent the letter to, Pennsylvania-based BMC Toys was the only to respond, according to GMA.

“It was a heartfelt letter,” Jeff Imel, president of BMC Toys, told NPR. “And it reminded me of being a kid and always wanting that toy that you couldn’t get in the gumball machine. So I really looked into it.”

Imel’s ultimate response to Vivian’s request was simple: “It’s happening.”

Green Army Women figurines will be available by the end of 2020 with four different military poses, including a captain holding a handgun and binoculars and a kneeling soldier holding a bazooka, NPR reported.

“I think this is a great example of listening to kids because they see things that we don’t see,” Brittany told GMA. “Things have always been that way and we just go with it and children with fresh eyes can see things the way they’re supposed to be.”

As for Vivian, the little girl couldn’t be more overjoyed.

“It made me so happy,” Vivian told WMAQ. “I might just get the boy army men out of the way and just play with the girls.”