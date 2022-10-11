From Saving Bees to Fighting Hunger: Meet PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World in 2022

Celebrate International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 with these five young women, who are making major differences before even turning 20

By Diane Herbst
and Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on October 11, 2022 10:24 AM
Angelina Tsuboi: Coding for a Cause

Angelina Tsuboi programming on my computer at my house in July, 2022
Angelina Tsuboi. Leona Tsuboi

For Angelina Tsuboi, computer science is nothing short of a superpower, and with great power comes great responsibility. "I build apps to solve problems in my community," explains the 11th grader from Los Angeles, who at 16 is fluent in 13 programming languages. Tsuboi has created an app to monitor air pollution, one to connect teachers and students for tutoring, and even one for the Apple Watch that guides users through CPR using vibrations to regulate compression and breathing cadence. But her most meaningful invention — inspired by her mom, a Japanese immigrant and single mother of three — is Lilac, a multilanguage tool that connects non-English-speaking parents with child care, housing and translation services. "It gives me a sense of hope," she says, "that even with all the things going on in the world, we can always think of solutions by using our creativity."

Angelina Tsuboi: Coding for a Cause

Tim Cook at Apple Park in Cupertino during Apple's WWDC 2022 Angelina Tsuboi
Angelina Tsuboi and Tim Cook. Courtesy Angelina Tsuboi

As a winner of Apple's 2022 Swift Student Challenge, Tsuboi spent time with CEO Tim Cook (pictured). "I admire how his goals align with his values," she says.

Anna DeVolld: Saving Bees by Boosting Pollination

Anna de Volld at Norman Lowell Art Gallery Garden, Anchor Point, Alaska - 2022
Shona DeVolld

Anna DeVolld was in eighth grade when she learned bees were dying in large numbers because of pesticides and loss of habitat. "Pollinators are responsible for over 75 percent of food crops and 90 percent of all flowering plants," explains the high school senior, 17, and lifelong gardener from Soldotna, Alaska. "I set out to help people realize we need to protect them." In the past four years, through her Promote Our Pollinators educational program, DeVolld has spread her message with curriculum kits in local schools and libraries and distributed more than 2,000 "pollinator packs" — pots containing soil, seedlings and care instructions — resulting in an estimated 12,000 new flowers. "It's amazing to see the difference," says DeVolld. "I want to inspire the next generation to be good stewards of our natural resources."

Anna DeVolld: Saving Bees by Boosting Pollination

Anna de Volld - I was giving a Plant and Take classroom presentation at Cook Inlet Academy in Soldotna in the spring of 2022
Shona DeVolld

DeVolld has worked with city governments in Alaska to post signs to alert people to protect pollinatorfriendly plants and won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, awarded by the Boulder-based Young Heroes Project.

Khloe Joiner: Promoting Literacy — and Kindness

Khloe Joiner taken before our trip to DePelchin Children’s Center in Houston
Billye Moutra

When Khloe Joiner was 4, she was scared of the police. But after she met a kind officer in her hometown of Missouri City, Texas, she took some advice from her grandmother. "Nana said, 'Why don't you do something to help other kids not be afraid of the police?' " recalls Joiner, 10, who is now a fifth grader. With some change she'd saved for a trip to Disneyland — and her family's help — Joiner rounded up 350 books and delivered them to the police station to be handed out at traffic stops and home visits. The project, A Book and a Smile, has expanded: Thanks to donations, Joiner has provided more than 25,000 books to school libraries, hospitals and shelters — with a goal of 1 million. (Pictured: Joiner delivering books to DePelchin Children Center in Houston in May 2021.)

Khloe Joiner: Promoting Literacy — and Kindness

Khloe Joiner with Officer Jessica Berry
Billye Moutra

An interaction with Officer Jessica Berry (pictured) inspired Joiner. "It's easy for me to keep going," says the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize winner, "because I can see people's happiness."

Reagan Bischoff: Teaching Skills to Others with Disabilities

Reagan Bischoff Dominion High School, Sterling, VA lacrosse
John Bischoff

At 2 months old, Reagan Bischoff underwent brain surgery for a seizure disorder. The procedure left her with cerebral palsy and partial paralysis on her left side, making tasks like buttoning jeans or opening a bag of chips difficult. Inspired to help others like her, Bischoff, now 13, started a YouTube channel with tips for overcoming everyday challenges. In the year since launching Throw Leftie (a reference to her resourcefulness on the lacrosse field), the sporty eighth grader from Potomac Falls, Va., has made video tutorials on tying shoelaces, hair care, video-gaming and more, earning her special recognition from Brain Injury Services, a nonprofit in her home state. "The channel is helping people figure out things they thought they couldn't do," says Bischoff. "I like that."

Reagan Bischoff: Teaching Skills to Others with Disabilities

Reagan Bischoff demonstrates her modified cutting board for her YouTube channel
John Bischoff

"I share things on YouTube I know others want to know," says Bischoff (demonstrating how to use a modified cutting board, left).

Shreya Shivakumar: Fighting Hunger with Healthy Foods

Shreya Shivakumar at a local park in my hometown of Edison, New Jersey
Shruti Shivakumar

While volunteering at a food bank in Edison, N.J., during her freshman year of high school, Shreya Shivakumar was heartbroken to see people failing to find items they could safely eat. "There were very few options for those with allergies. Children would come with their parents and sometimes leave empty-handed," says the Barnard College sophomore, 19, who moved with her family from Vellore, India, to New York City as a baby and witnessed other immigrant families struggle with food insecurity. In 2018 she founded Nourish America, which partners with food banks to provide low-sodium, low-sugar, allergy-friendly foods to those in need. The nonprofit now has chapters in New York, New Jersey and Michigan, with plans for Atlanta, and has distributed more than 5,000 lbs. of food. Shivakumar — who hopes to practice technology or corporate law — does most of the shopping for the local chapters. "I choose foods I would feed my own family," she says. "Everyone deserves nutritious, safe food."

For more with PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World, pick up the latest issue, on newsstands now.

