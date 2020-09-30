Meet PEOPLE’s Girls Changing the World in 2020 

Kahlila Williams is too young to vote in this year’s election, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting involved.

“There are 40 million young, eligible voters this year. And most of them don’t know how the pandemic or police violence has disproportionately affected Black and brown Americans,” she says. “I want people who can vote to know the facts.”

So Williams is doing plenty to get the word out and spark change: She’s given speeches with the Black Lives Matter Youth Vanguard at protests in her hometown of Los Angeles. At Girls Academic Leadership Academy, where she’s now a senior, she founded the school’s Black Student Union to support minority students and has called for an end to police practices like random searches and the use of pepper spray, which are used disproportionately on students of color. “People have been doing this for years, and I’m just getting started,” she says. “But we have to continue the work.”