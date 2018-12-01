Little Girl Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Santa Clause Asking for a Kidney for Her Brother

A little girl in North Carolina has one selfless wish for Christmas — to help her older brother.

At a Santa Claus letter drop off in a Lowe’s store in Franklin, store manager Shelly Thomas stumbled upon a heartwarming note as she helped organize the letters for the big man in red.

“Some may not believe in you. But I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE,” the little girl wrote in green, blue and purple crayon, signing her name as Kaitlyn.

Other than her name, the identity of the little girl remains a mystery. However, Thomas is determined to find her and hopefully provide support to Kaitlyn’s family.

“This is a ‘Letter to Santa’ that was left in Santa’s mailbox at Lowe’s of Franklin. Our company is wanting to see if anyone out there may know who this child is,” Thomas wrote on Facebook Tuesday, sharing a copy of the letter.

Santa Claus letter drop off Courtesy Shelly Thomas

“If you would, please share this so we can possibly get in contact with this family. It is great working for a company who cares!”

Since sharing the news, Thomas has been flooded with support and well wishes from people who also want to help Kaitlyn and her brother.

Some have even offered to donate their own kidneys if they are a match.

As for when Thomas finds Kaitlyn, she tells PEOPLE “I just really want the family to know someone cares and that if nothing else I will be there to support them and help in any way I can. I am hoping all of the attention gets more people involved and register to donate.”