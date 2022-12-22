8-Year-Old Girl Who Had a 'Broken Heart' Before Transplant Gets Her Wish to Meet the Rockettes

An 8-year-old girl whose love of dance flourished after getting a heart transplant got to meet her heroes this holiday season: the Rockettes!

Through a partnership between Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and Make-A-Wish Metro NYC, Scarlett and her family recently got to fly to New York City for an unforgettable and festive weekend.

Scarlett, of Lutz, Fla., stopped eating when she was three years old. At the time, her parents thought she was just a picky eater, but after a blood test and an ultrasound, they learned she had a rare heart condition.

"I was shocked. Her heart? I thought it was her stomach," her mom, Shanna Tabron, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It was tough to understand and let it sink in. The heart is the engine to your body, and it was heart-wrenching to hear it."

After her diagnosis, she was in and out of the hospital while she waited for a new heart, before receiving a transplant in 2019.

"I had a broken heart, so I got it replaced," Scarlett herself explained in a video shared with PEOPLE about her Make-A-Wish story.

Scarlett. Make-a-Wish

Since then, Scarlett said she's "been feeling better" — and has found new joy through dancing, which she finds both fun and challenging.

"Scarlett always loved dancing, even when she was sick," her mom tells PEOPLE. And after her transplant, when she was finally ready to go home, the entire family had a dance party to the Trolls soundtrack.

Now, her mom says "Scarlett is doing great!"

"Her doctors tell me they are not worried about her, but I always will be as her mom," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Out of all the dancers in the world, Scarlett's biggest inspiration are the "amazing" Rockettes.

And when she found out that her dream of going to New York City to meet them was coming true, she was thrilled.

"I'm really excited to go dance with the Rockettes and watch their performance," she said in another clip, after changing into a special outfit to show off her high kicks.

Starting the trip off in style, Scarlett's mom says that when they arrived in the city, a limo was waiting to take them to visit all the sights.

"Spectacular was the theme of the week," Shanna says.

Of course, the trip also included taking in a showing of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.



"During the show, I kept watching her face, and, oh my gosh, she had the biggest eyes and smile. It was my favorite part. She felt so special," her mom says. "After the show ended, they had these snowflakes falling from the ceiling, and she and her brother opened their bags to collect them as a sweet memory of the best day."

Then, she got to attend a Rockettes Dance Workshop at the famed N.Y.C. venue — where Scarlett learned three different numbers from the show — followed by a private meet and greet with two members of the troupe, Amarisa LeBar and Mindy Moeller.

"Scarlett kept saying, 'they are so perfect,' " her mom recalls.

The dancers even surprised her with a bag filled with Christmas goodies.

Scarlett and Rockettes Amarisa LeBar and Mindy Moeller. Make-a-Wish

LeBar says it was a "gift" to spend time with the family.

"The minute I met Scarlett, I could see her eyes light up with the joy of Christmas," says the professional dancer.

"My favorite part of spending time with Scarlett was seeing her excitement as she talked about her love for dance, and for the Rockettes," she adds.

Scarlett and family with Amarisa LeBar and Mindy Moeller. Make-a-Wish

Her fellow Rockette also raved about the visit with their big fan.

"Having the opportunity to dance and spend time with Scarlett was a highlight of my season!" says Moeller. "She is one of the most thoughtful and kind young dancers I've met."

"I'm so very thankful I could be a part of her holiday season this year," she adds.

Scarlett meeting The Rockettes. Make-a-Wish

For Scarlett and her family, this is a trip they'll "never forget."

"We didn't have to worry about anything, and it felt nice," says her mom. "It meant a lot not just to Scarlett but the entire family."