Girl, 7, Who Became Honorary Police Officer Dies of Cancer: She'll 'Live on for Generations'

Image zoom Freeport Police Department

A 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer who became an honorary police officer earlier this year has died, the Freeport Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Abigail Arias of Texas was only four years old when she was diagnosed with stage IV Wilms Tumor, KHOU reported. The tumor primarily affects children ages 3 to 4, according to Mayo Clinic, and its treatment typically involves surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

The young girl went through 80 grueling rounds of chemotherapy which kept the tumor in remission until it reoccured and spread to her lungs in April 2018, the news outlet said. At that heartbreaking point, there was nothing else doctors could do.

When asked what she wanted to do in her final days, Abigail said she wanted to become a police officer to help capture the “bad guys.”

“[The cancer] beat up my body,” she told KHOU. “So, I want to help the bad guys go away.”

In February, Abigail was sworn in as Officer Arias 758 with the Freeport Police Department. Not only that, but Freeport Mayor Troy Brimage also declared February 7 “Abigail Rose Arias Day” in honor of her.

RELATED: Woman Beats Same Breast Cancer That Killed Her Daughter’s Biological Mom: ‘She Saved My Life’

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel,” Chief Raymond Garivey of the Freeport Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, went to be with our Lord early this morning surrounded by her family and friends,” he added.

The police chief lauded Abigail’s character, and the empathy she showed toward others.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Special Stop at Children’s Cancer Hospital Visited by Princess Di

“Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come.” he wrote. “It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight ‘the bad guys’ passionately, and most importantly, to love one another — and always Stay Relentless!”

According to KHOU, a group of officers gathered their patrol vehicles to transport Abigail’s body to the funeral home, and when she arrived, the officers prayed and saluted her.