11-Year-Old Making Masks for Health Care Workers Surprised with Money for New Sewing Machine

Holli Morgan was presented with a $1,200 check for a new sewing machine and equipment to start a YouTube channel

A young girl was gifted a sizeable check to purchase a new sewing machine and equipment after making 1,200 masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Holli Morgan, an 11-year-old girl from Stone Mountain, Georgia, has made hundreds of protective facial coverings for those on the pandemic's frontlines, according to WGCL. She initially started with a goal of sewing 500 masks, but was motivated to surpass that mark once she reached it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’m going to be honest, I was relieved because I thought — good we can stop," Holli's mother, April McMillian, told the news station of her daughter making her first 500 masks.

"She said, 'No mommy, I’m going to make 1,200,' " McMillian recalled. "I’m like, 'You wanna do what?' "

Holli told WGCL that seeing how much her church helps those in need encouraged her to continue making the masks.

"Every time we pass by the church, we see somebody sitting asking for food or money," Holli said.

Image zoom Holli Morgan PEOPLE

With this latest round, Holli said she is focusing on giving them to the homeless and people who couldn't otherwise afford them.

"It makes me feel good," she said of her selfless work.

Holli's ambition, of course, has left a powerful impression on those who know her.

"At a young age, she is aware that she can still make a difference for humanity," Kerwin Lee, senior pastor at Berean Christian Church in Stone Mountain, told the station.

"I love her courage and her willingness to do what she does not only for herself but to help others," he added.

The WGCL crew was also inspired by Holli's commitment to helping those in need, and recently presented her with a $1,200 check to purchase a brand new sewing machine, which will help her make masks easier and faster. She can also use the leftover money to pursue another dream — starting her own a YouTube channel.

RELATED VIDEO: Retired Farmer with Ailing Wife Sends Extra Face Mask to New York

As of Thursday night, there have been more than 7.4 million cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database. Of those cases, more than 212,400 Americans have died from the disease.

Georgia's cases are steadily decreasing, with cases dropping by 17 percent and deaths by 34 percent over the last two weeks, the outlet reported.