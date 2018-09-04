7-Year-Old Girl Survives After Being Found Unconscious in Public Pool During Labor Day Outing

A 7-year-old girl was found unconscious at the bottom of a crowded pool in Washington, D.C., on Monday, but she was rescued by park staff in a scene officials called “astounding.”

The girl, whose name has not been made public, was pulled from the pool unresponsive around 4 p.m. as families gathered in the water for a Labor Day celebration, a spokesman with the D.C.’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department tells PEOPLE.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m., and arrived to find the girl unconscious and breathing.

“She was revived by pool staff. When we arrived, she was conscious and alert and doing great,” the spokesman says. “Frankly, our paramedics were a bit astounded that she was in such wonderful conditions considering the circumstances in which she was found.”

The girl was taken to a local hospital. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Shawn Zeller, a witness who called 911, told the Washington Post that the pool was at full capacity when a man screamed and pulled the little girl from the water. He told the publication that, “She was completely lifeless. She had no control over her body. She was limp.”

Zeller detailed the incident in a Facebook post Monday evening, writing that there should have been more than two life guards alongside the packed pool.

“A bystander pulled a lifeless girl out of one of the shallowest sections of the pool. A lifeguard performed CPR and her lungs cleared. Her body jerked back to life,” he wrote. “These public pools, which serve children and adults who cannot swim, need to be fully staffed.”

Officials with The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Director Keith A. Anderson told the Post that the department’s “top priority is to ensure that our guests are safe.”

Department officials said the pool was adequately staffed on the day of the incident and that lifeguards followed protocol in the incident, according to the Post. Anderson told the publication that the department will look into the “entire matter.”