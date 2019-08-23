'Great' Return to School Proves Exhausting for Girl, 5: See Her Adorable Before and After Photos!

Image zoom Facebook

Going back to school after summer break can be exhausting, and this little girl’s first-day photos show the struggle is real, the U.K.’s Metro reports.

Lucie, a 5-year-old girl from Glasgow, Scotland, did not come home from school looking like the smiley child that she did in her photo from the start of the day.

Before going off to class, Lucie took a picture with her older brother, showing both kids dressed properly in their uniforms. Lucie’s tie was straight, her socks were up to her knees, her bow was perfectly clasped in her wavy dark blonde hair and she had a big smile on her face.

Despite having a “great day” — as Jillian, Lucie’s mother, told Metro — the little girl had gone through quite the transformation by the time she got home.

With her tie undone, socks nearly down to her ankles, bow almost to the back of her head and her hair in tangles, it looked like Lucie hadn’t held back.

“I think her clothes were too big slightly and she was pleased to see her friends,” Jillian said, according to Metro.

Still, Lucie told her mother that she did “nothing much” at school.

Lucie’s exhausted look was telling the truth — as her mom pointed out, she went to bed earlier than she usually does.

The youngest and smallest of four children, Lucie is “normally very shy,” her mother told Metro, “except when she’s around her brothers.”

Judging from her post-school photo, though, Lucie just might turn the page this school year.