Girl Recovering After Dingo Attacked Her While Swimming and 'Held Her Underwater,' Officials Say

A young girl was airlifted to the hospital after getting bitten by a dingo on Australia's Fraser Island.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said that the "primary-school aged girl" was "swimming in shallow water" on the eastern side of Fraser Island, also known as K'gari, when Monday's attack occurred.

While she was swimming, "the dingo tried to grab onto her," authorities wrote in a statement.

"The animal reportedly held her underwater for a few seconds before nearby family members were able to get the dingo off her," they wrote, sharing that the attack left her with minor bites on her fingers and head.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) said they believed the girl was approached from behind and grabbed by the head, according to the BBC.

Her injuries included puncture wounds by her ear, reported news.com.au.

A rescue helicopter was called to take the girl, who was determined to be in stable condition, to Hervey Bay Hospital around 4:40 p.m., according to Queensland Ambulance Services.

Park rangers are investigating the incident.

"QPWS extends its sympathies to the girl and her family, and wishes her a speedy recovery," the park wrote in a statement, according to the BBC.

Fraser Island, a popular tourist destination in Queensland, is home to around 200 wild dingoes, per the BBC.

Although Queensland officials say that dingo attacks are "relatively rare," the animals "will occasionally approach humans because they are naturally curious."

"They should be treated with absolute caution," reads a safety page on Queensland's Department of Environment and Science. "Remember, these are wild and unpredictable animals."

The last fatal dingo attack occurred in 2001, when a nine-year-old boy was killed on the island, per the BBC.

Park visitors should be especially cautious, as dingoes have been known to chase "joggers and children."

"What appears as playful dog behaviour is actually serious dominance testing by the dingoes, which can lead to aggression," officials wrote on the site.

In addition to traveling in small groups to avoid walking alone, officials say it's important not to feed the wild animals and to keep a very close eye on children, who are "often" the ones "targeted" in attacks.

"Children are vulnerable because their size does not intimidate a dingo as much as an adult person. Even small teenagers are at risk," officials wrote.

In the event of a threatening dingo encounter, officials say to stand up as tall as you can, keep eye contact with the animal and calmly back away while "confidently" calling for help.

"Do not run or wave your arms," they added.