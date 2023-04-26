Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'

Daniel and Marija Sparano's daughter Nina was born with a rare condition known as Pierre Robin syndrome and has since underdone multiple surgeries and received comprehensive rehabilitation

Published on April 26, 2023 03:29 PM
Dan and Marija Sparano with daughters Nina and Emma. Photo: Courtesy of Blythedale Children’s Hospital

Nearly a year after they were born, two identical twin sisters met face-to-face for the very first time.

Nina and Emma Sparano arrived 11 months ago via cesarean section at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York City, according to Good Morning America.

Younger sister Nina was born with a rare condition known as Pierre Robin syndrome, Dr. Dennis Davidson, neonatologist and Unit Chief of the Infant and Toddler Unit at Blythedale Children's Hospital, tells PEOPLE.

The condition "is typically characterized by an underdeveloped jaw, a cleft palate and a tongue positioned further back in the mouth," Davidson says.

Dan and Marija Sparano with twins Nina and Emma. Courtesy of Blythedale Children’s Hospital

Nina was transferred to Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla last September, where she received continued care, according to GMA and Westchester News 12.

Though she remains in the hospital, Nina was able to meet her twin sister Emma for the first time on Monday.

Father Daniel Sparano, 36, said "it was just so nice" to be with both of his daughters at the same time, according to GMA. His wife Marija Sparano, 37, held Nina during the special reunion.

"I started to cry immediately as we walked out of the hospital," she told the outlet. "It was just so, so emotional."

Nina and Emma are what's known as monochorionic diamniotic twins, per the outlets.

Monochorionic diamniotic (MCDA) twins share one placenta while in separate amniotic sacs, according to Columbia University's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology's website.

Daniel told GMA that Nina "was basically trapped in her sac," which ultimately impacted her growth in the womb.

"When she was growing, she was growing with [the sac] covering her mouth and pushing her jaw down, causing a ... cleft palate," the twins' father told the outlet.

Baby Nina. Courtesy of Blythedale Children’s Hospital

Nina was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital shortly after she was born, according to GMA.

Davidson tells PEOPLE that Nina has undergone multiple surgeries to repair her jaw, and received comprehensive rehabilitation both before and after the procedures.

"Nina has reached so many important developmental milestones since she was admitted to Blythedale," Davidson says, noting that the infant has since "quadrupled her birth weight" of 4.5 lbs.

Baby Emma. Courtesy of Blythedale Children’s Hospital

After numerous postponements, Nina and Emma's first meeting finally took place outside Blythedale on Monday, per GMA.

"It was a very special moment for our medical team to see Nina reunite with her twin sister Emma, and the family all together for the first time since the girls were born," Davidson tells PEOPLE.

Marija described Nina as "a little warrior," adding, "She's like a caterpillar turning into a butterfly," according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

"Slowly. Slowly," their mom added. "She will get there over time."

