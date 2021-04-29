Girl, 8, Critically Injured After Leaping from Sixth-Floor Balcony to Escape N.Y.C. Fire

"Thankfully she landed on the dirt, that saved her," said FDNY Deputy Chief Anthony Montera

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after jumping from the sixth floor of a New York City apartment building due to a fire Wednesday.



The fire broke out around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at an apartment building on East 169th Street of the Bronx neighborhood, taking nearly 100 firefighters to control it, according to NBC New York. The young girl leapt from a sixth-floor balcony to escape the flames, a drop of at least 60 feet, and was rushed to Harlem Hospital.

FDNY Deputy Chief Anthony Montera told the outlet that as a result of the fall she has two broken legs, but is expected to survive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to CBS New York, neighbor Linda Kemp and other apartment residents tried to keep her calm after the fall.

"This is a child I've known since she's been in her mom's belly," Kemp told the outlet. "We went and held her down so that she wouldn't move, to try to keep her from moving her neck and her body parts … I recognized that both her legs were damaged."

"I pray to god that she comes to full recovery and mentally, physically, that she heals 100 percent," Kemp continued.

bronx apt fire Credit: FDNY UFA/ twitter

"In order to jump from the sixth floor had to be horrifying," FDNY Deputy Chief Anthony Montera told reporters. "She landed on the dirt. I think was aware enough to aim for the dirt and not the pavement, and thankfully she landed on the dirt, that saved her."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In a statement released on social media, Montera added said that the blaze was "very difficult" to extinguish.

"We responded to an aggressive fire blowing out of the sixth floor window. This was an advanced fire upon arrival and a very difficult fire to extinguish. There was a lot of smoke and a lot of heat," he said. "We had about 25 units and 100 Firefighters to get it under control."

One other resident of the apartment and seven firefighters also suffered minor injuries, fire officials told the New York Daily News.