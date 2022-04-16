An EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph tore through a family of four's home in Texas, critically injuring Miriam Rios

Girl, 6, in Critical Condition After Being Picked Up by Tornado, Found Dangling from a Tree

A 6-year-old girl is fighting for her life after an EF-3 tornado ripped through her family's mobile home in Central Texas Tuesday.

During the storm in Salado, which had peak winds of 165 mph, Miriam Rios was thrown hundreds of yards from her home and was later found hanging upside down from a tree. She is currently in a local hospital in critical condition, just before her 7th birthday Saturday, KWQC reported. She suffered the most severe injuries among her family, however, her parents and 1-year-old brother were also in the home during the storm.

Her pregnant mother Vanessa Rios ended up on the other side of the house as Miriam's father Joel Rios was also tossed around inside. One-year-old Ezra was thrown from the home and into a field, the outlet added.

The family of four was taken to the hospital, where Vanessa was told she suffered a miscarriage. Vanessa's brother Stephen Perez said the baby had the least severe injuries and is expected to be discharged soon, while the rest of the family has undergone multiple operations, per KWQC.

Perez told the publication that the Rios family tried to drive away from the storm but it started to hail so they went back home.

"(Their mom) remembers waking up, rolling over on her side, and seeing her daughter in a tree and she can't get up or do anything. She just rolled over and cried," Perez told KWQC, adding that the family lost everything in the storm, including their home.

"It's just the foundation that's left. There's absolutely nothing," Perez told the publication.

A GoFundMe Perez created has raised more than $44,000 of its $80,000 goal.

He said that "while the tornado" has taken "everything they've worked so desperately hard for; they manage to hang on to each other."

Perez added that the "goal is to raise 80,000 dollars to help rebuild their home and put them back on [their] feet. And to give them the hope and motivation to keep on fighting."