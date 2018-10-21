9 Year Old Sells All Her Girl Scout Cookies to Canadians Waiting in Line for Newly Legalized Pot

Elina Childs knew a financial opportunity when she saw one.

After Canada legalized marijuana on Wednesday, Childs, 9, set up shop selling Girl Guide cookies to the receptive audience waiting outside Nova Cannabis in Edmonton, CNN reported. (Girl Guide is the Canadian equivalent of Girl Scouts.)

Childs reportedly sold her supply of about 30 boxes in 45 minutes, raking in $120 in Canadian dollars.

Seann Childs

“My dad asked me if I wanted to sell cookies and I said yes,” Childs said, according to Huffington Post Canada. “So we started selling cookies there and they sold out very quickly.”

RELATED: The Girl Scouts Just Added a New Salty-Sweet Cookie Flavor to the Lineup

Childs added that her customers said to her that “it was a smart idea and that they’d like to buy some cookies.”

“She didn’t quite understand what the big deal was,” her dad Seann Childs told CNN. “She was just selling cookies in her mind, but everyone was so happy to see her, and kept congratulating her.”

Her successful selling strategy beat her old approach of knocking on doors. “Last year, she got bit by a dog. It wasn’t bad but we were still apprehensive,” Seann recalled. “While driving, we saw how long the lines were at the dispensary, and we just stopped to sell the cookies there.”

“We were looking at it as an opportunity to educate her on what marijuana is and the fact that it’s legal in Canada now,” Seann said to CBC.

Since Elina has cystic fibrosis, she normally cannot be near smoke. “Everybody was respectful, everybody was happy, and she walked away from it as this incredibly positive experience as well as selling out all her Brownie cookies,” her dad continued. “She can go and be happy that she’d done that and help support the Guides too.”