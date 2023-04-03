Girl, 11, Gets Stuck Head-First in Storm Drain Trying to Retrieve Grandma's Apron at Texas School

A student tried to rescue her grandmother's apron from a storm drain, then needed rescuing herself.

On Friday afternoon, an 11-year-old girl ended up getting stuck head-first inside a storm drain at Swift Elementary School in Texas, according to Fox station KDFW.

The Arlington Fire Department said that the student brought her grandmother's apron to school for career day, according to CBS outlet KTVT.

However, as she was leaving school at the end of the day, the apron "blew away from her" and into a storm drain, Arlington Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Durand told NBC outlet KXAS-TV.

In an effort to try and rescue the precious apron, the girl ended up getting stuck.

The student fell into the drain around 3:30 p.m., an Arlington ISD spokeswoman said, according to the outlets.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters found the student wedged between concrete with only her legs sticking out, per KXAS-TV.

Luckily, officials say the girl remained calm, and after an hour they were able to safely get her out.

"The whole time she was in the storm drain, we had our crews down there and she was able to talk to us and respond," Deputy Chief Durand told the outlet.

Once she was out of the storm drain, the student was able to walk, making her way to a stretcher, per KDFW.

Fortunately, the student did not appear to be seriously injured, according to KXAS-TV.

In another stroke of good luck, firefighters were able to rescue her apron as well, reported ABC affiliate WFAA.

"The student was successfully removed and transported to a medical facility for a medical evaluation," the department wrote in a social media post alongside photos of their technical rescue team hard at work.