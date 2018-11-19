Girl, 7, in Semi-Vegetative State After Being Electrocuted by Handrail at Resort in Maryland

The parents of a seven-year-old girl claim that she suffered brain damage after touching a lighted handrail at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on June 26, according to multiple news outlets.

Zynae Green, who was six when the accident happened, went into cardiac arrest and remains in a semi-vegetative state, unable to walk or talk, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Green was shocked by 120 volts of electricity, her family’s legal team told local outlet WJZ CBS Baltimore. This was 10-times more than the amount needed to power the handrail she touched.

The outlet reported that Green’s family plans to file a lawsuit on Monday in Prince George’s County courthouse with details of Zynae’s injuries. The outlet also reported that the hotel didn’t have a defibrillator on site, according to the lawsuit.

MGM Resorts confirmed to PEOPLE that they have offered to provide medical assistance to Green’s family, but they have denied the request.

“The incident at National Harbor was a tragic accident and we are all heartbroken that Zynae Green and her family continue to suffer,” MGM wrote in a statement. “We are committed to continue working with the family’s representative to reach a resolution. In the meantime, we will respond to this lawsuit in the appropriate venue, which is in court.”

The statement continued, “MGM Resorts hires licensed, reputable construction and inspection companies to perform work that meets or exceeds state and local building codes. The findings of faulty wiring contained in a report released by the county shows that the high standards that MGM Resorts expects of those contractors were not upheld, which is very disturbing and disappointing. We do not compromise safety when constructing our facilities.”

In September, the Washington Post said that a preliminary assessment showed that a device that controls the flow of electricity to the lights on the handrail Green touched were improperly installed.

Green’s mother, Rydricka Rosier, posted on a video of her daughter on Facebook, Sunday, and wrote that it was her “baby’s birthday.”

“Thanks to everyone for celebrating but it breaks my heart that she is here and not at home 😢” she wrote. “Five months since MGM did this to our family and still no help from them 😖 Our Zy Zy is a fighter but she needs help. Please continue to pray and share this video We love you all #TeamZynae.”

The family’s lawyer, Benedict Morelli, told The New York Post that Green can breathe on her own. “From what we know medically, she will never recover,” he said.

Neither Morelli nor Rosier immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.