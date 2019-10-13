New Jersey Girl, 10, Dies After Being Ejected from Festival Ride

A 10-year-old girl fell to her death from an amusement park ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival, New Jersey police said in a statement.

On Saturday afternoon, the victim was ejected from a ride called the “Extreme” and suffered severe injuries, the statement said. She was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

The girls’ identity has not yet been made public and her cause of death is still under investigation, authorities said.

The “Extreme” is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement ride, which spins passengers in a horizontal circle, according to the police’s statement.

In response to the girl’s death, the festival said on their website that they canceled all events on Sunday, but confirmed that the remaining events would continue as planned.

“We have learned from the State Police that the young person involved in the accident has succumbed to her injuries and our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” the festival’s website read. “The festival will be open today to offer a place for the community to come together in wake of this tragedy.”

Skelly’s Amusements, the company that operates rides at the festival, thanked paramedics, New Jersey State Police, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and the volunteers that responded to the incident in a statement on Facebook.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” the company wrote. “Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Skelly’s Amusements also confirmed in the statement that they have been cleared to continue operating the remaining rides at the festival.