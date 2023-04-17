Human Interest Girl, 4, Dies After Getting Hit by Van While Walking on Sidewalk in Wisconsin "Our family is still waiting on facts and details," revealed a family relative in a GoFundMe campaign created after the incident By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 09:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos A two-vehicle crash in Wisconsin sent a car veering out of the road and into a sidewalk, leaving a 4-year-old girl on a walk with her family dead. The Sheboygan Police Department says the incident occurred after a van and pickup truck collided at an intersection in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon. Alligator Bites Off Man's Leg at Florida RV Park and Is Later Spotted With Foot in Its Mouth "As a result of the crash, an involved vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of pedestrians," explained the police in a news update, sharing that the toddler "sustained a fatal injury and tragically lost her life." The toddler's three family members had to be "transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries," police added. gofundme A GoFundMe campaign created a day after the incident identified the deceased child as Cordelia Kuether. "Yesterday evening my nephew, Devon Kuether, lost his 4-year old daughter, Cordelia, in a tragic, unforeseen and unfortunate accident in Sheboygan last night," penned Krista Jones in the campaign's description. "Cordelia, her mother Ezra, and her younger sister Lily were simply out for a walk in a quiet neighborhood in town enjoying the recent nice weather when tragedy hit them out of nowhere." New Book by Morrie Schwartz, Who Inspired 'Tuesdays with Morrie,' Is 'Filled with His Love of Life' According to WISN-TV, Cordelia and Lily had stopped to pet a dog when the incident occurred. Police reported there were no indications of alcohol or excessive speed being factors in the crash. While an investigation by police officers remains ongoing, an update shared on the GoFundMe campaign's page on Friday by Jones asked for people to be considerate of all individuals involved in the incident. "Our family is still waiting on facts and details," shared Jones. "However, I individually can only imagine the grief and remorse [of] all parties involved and their families must be feeling during this time. Hate and anger is an understandable emotion during this time, given the circumstances, but acting out with hate and anger will not return Cordelia nor be helpful in the grief healing process." The campaign has accumulated over $37,000 as of posting time, surpassing its $15,000 goal. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jones expressed in an update on Monday that funds raised from the campaign will go towards Cordelia's funeral expenses and that "the majority of any remaining funds will be utilized for ongoing medical and mental health expenses for Devon, Ezra, and Cordelia's sister as a result of the accident." "After that, any legal fees and to help them get through these upcoming weeks and months. Should any funds remain after these expenses are completed, they will be placed into an Educational fund for Cordelia's sister in honor of Cordelia," she shared.