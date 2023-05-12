Girl, 5, Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer While Crossing Street: 'Impossible Void,' Says Family

"Our greatest hope is that Sidney's boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy," Sidney Mae Olson's family statement said

By Wendy Geller
Published on May 12, 2023 12:48 AM
Sidney Mae Olson
Photo: THE OLSON FAMILY

A 5-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a tractor-trailer Tuesday at a busy intersection in Andover, Mass.

The child was identified as Sidney Mae Olson by the Essex County District Attorney's Office, according to NBC-10 Boston.

Olsen's family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that they were walking to an art class on Main Street when the crash took place. Olson and a family member attempted to cross Elm Street, as the crosswalk sign said it was still safe to do so.

"As long-time residents of the neighborhood, we've followed that route hundreds of times before. The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives," the statement read.

Authorities said several people who were in the crosswalk at the time were not struck but were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, local station WCVB-5 reported.

Olson was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

"Sidney was a bright-eyed, energetic girl with springy curls," the family's statement described. "She was fiercely creative, styling her own outfits, choreographing elaborate performances, and filling our home with her unique brand of abstract art."

"She picked flowers everywhere she went," the statement continued. "She memorized every lyric to a dozen Taylor Swift songs, gladly taking the microphone to sing along in crowded karaoke sessions."

Sidney Mae Olson
THE OLSON FAMILY

The statement also described how for Olson's "last birthday, she wanted a rainbow theme because 'it includes everyone's favorite color.' "

"Our greatest hope is that Sidney's boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy," the statement said.

The child's family is also calling for action in terms of safety regarding the crosswalk and the busy intersection.

"This intersection has long been considered dangerous. While we're not engineers, we also know our community can do better," the statement read. "We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now."

The truck's driver stopped after the crash and has cooperated with police, according to a statement released by the town Wednesday. The driver works for the food distribution company Sysco, according to NBC-10 Boston.

Sysco shared a statement about the incident.

"The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston," the written statement said, according to WCVB-5. "We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual's family and community and are grieving with them for their loss."

