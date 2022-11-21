Girl Dancer Dies After Being Hit by Truck at North Carolina Christmas Parade

Authorities in Raleigh, North Carolina are investigating the tragic death of a girl performer during a Christmas parade.

The girl was dancing with her troupe in the event when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and hit her at a "low rate of speed" just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Raleigh police officers confirmed to ABC11.

The outlet added that the truck had been towing a float for the festivities when the girl was hit. Tragically, first responders were "unable to save her life," added ABC11.

In a press release, the Raleigh Police Department identified the driver of the truck as 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, reported CNN.

He is now being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond and facing charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade, added the release, per CNN.

Glass is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke out about the tragic incident on her Twitter page.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co.," Baldwin tweeted, adding "The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy."

The state's Governor Roy Cooper also tweeted his sympathy following the tragic event. "In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers."

According to eye-witness Justin Kase Conder, the tragedy occurred when the pick-up truck suddenly pulled forward, reported CNN.

The driver then honked the truck's air horn and "people started screaming," Conder added to CNN.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing the driver also yell out of the truck's window that he couldn't stop the vehicle, reported ABC11.

Wake County Sheriff's office did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's requests for comment.