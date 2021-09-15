Girl, 7, Killed After Being Hit by Car in Ind. School Zone While Crossing Street with Her Mom

An Indiana community is in mourning after a child was killed and two adults were injured during a car crash in a school zone.

Officer William Young with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the fatal incident while speaking to NBC affiliate WTHR.

Young told the outlet that the crash happened on Tuesday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection outside George W. Julian School 57, which is part of Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS).

After receiving several 911 calls, officers showed up at the scene and discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a collision that ultimately struck three people: a child and two adults.

The child was only identified as a 7-year-old girl who was a student at George W. Julian School 57, while the two adults were identified as the girl's mother and a crossing guard, WTHR reported.

Young noted that "the crossing guard was just like anybody else, doing their job," and was helping the mother and daughter cross the road after school let out. Other children were also in the crosswalk at the time, though luckily they were not struck, according to Young.

Following the crash, Young told WTHR that "multiple people... tried to render aid to that child and two adults" until emergency personnel arrived.

All three victims were then transported to nearby hospitals. Both drivers also stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators before being transported to a hospital to have a blood draw conducted, a standard procedural for any serious crash with injuries, Young said.

Though the three victims were initially listed in critical condition, it was later confirmed by police that the 7-year-old girl died at Riley Hospital for Children, WTHR reported. The girl's mother and the crossing guard remain in critical condition, per the outlet.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. Investigators are actively working to "piece together what happened" and figure out if speed played a role, Young said.

"It's absolutely devastating, officers, personnel those responding to the scenes, it's heart-wrenching," the officer told WTHR. "I've spoken to a few officers who responded first and they have children of their own and it's very disturbing."

In the wake of the student's death, IPS canceled classes at George W. Julian School 57 on Wednesday, according to WTHR and CW affiliate WISH-TV.

The district plans to provide crisis support at the school for staff and students on Wednesday morning and will resume classes on Thursday, per WTHR.

In a statement on Twitter Wednesday, IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson expressed her devastation over the crash.

"Today is a heartbreaking day. Please keep @IPSSchools & the @GWJulian57 school community in your thoughts and prayers," Johnson wrote. "Please hold our student we lost in your hearts along with those also injured in yesterday's accident. Devastated."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also spoke out about the tragedy, writing on Twitter: "Tonight my heart is with all those affected by this afternoon's tragedy—family, friends, neighbors, teachers, classmates. Let us lift up the memories of a young life taken too soon, and surround a school community in mourning."

City-County Councilor Jason Larrison, who represents District 12 where the crash happened, issued his own statement, writing in part, "I am horrified by today's tragic event... I urge every driver in my district and across our city to drive safely. Simply slowing down can save lives."

Several residents followed his lead, speaking to local outlets about the importance of driving slow in school zones.

"They should look around and see these 25mph speed limit signs, they got the flashing lights and they're supposed to slow down," Robert Lee Kassing Jr., who lives near the intersection, told WISH-TV. "But some of them don't they fly through here."