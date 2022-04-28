Quinlynn Jones was on her way to a park when a branch fell about 30 feet from a tree and hit her in the head

Girl, 7, Fighting for Her Life After Being Hit by a Falling Tree Limb in 'Freak Accident'

A 7-year-old girl from Kansas remains in hospital after a branch fractured her skill when it fell 30 feet from a tree.

Mom Jenna Jones said her daughter, Quinlynn, walked to a park with her two brothers on Saturday when strong winds knocked the branch from an elm tree, according to WIBW,

The branch hit Quinlynn's head, fracturing her skull in two places, Jones said. The second-grader is now at Children's Mercy Hospital in Overland Park.

A GoFundMe for the family has been created and has raised $10,000 as of Thursday afternoon. A description on the page said Quinlynn is in critical condition.

Jones told WIBW that she doesn't blame anyone for what happened, and Ruth Ann Parks, an administrator on the family's Facebook group, Quinlynn's Climb, shared those sentiments Tuesday.

"This was a true freak accident, that again, every minute detail had to be in alignment for it to occur," she said.

"If one millisecond would have been different, we would not be here," Parks wrote. "There is no blame, no anger, just acceptance that this is where we are now. We do not know, nor can we pretend to know, what the plans for Quin must be."

The Quinlynn's Climb Facebook group has grown to more than 15,000 followers.

A recent update to the page said Quinlynn might need surgery for the depression fracture on her skull, but loved ones were holding out for hope that if her swelling goes down, she would no longer need an operation.

"There is a chance..... a small possibility that with enough rest, that the swelling can go down, and that surgery will not be required," Parks wrote. "We set our sights to a new endeavor. Perfect rest. No hurry or anxieties about when she will wake up."

"The last 4 days have felt like a month, and Jenna has lived a lifetime in these 4 days," she explained. "This mighty little lady has A POSSIBILITY, to not need surgery, and that would be a main [ingredient] to this Miracle.. So we hold onto that. She made it through what would have killed any adult instantly."